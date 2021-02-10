AC Valhalla Fly Agaric Locations: Follow This Guide To Find All Fly Agaric Locations

In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Fly Agaric is a type of mystery that the players come across in the majority of regions of the game. These mysteries are represented with a white mushroom-shaped icon on your map. When at a Fly Agaric location, find the patch of mushrooms and press the interact button. Continue reading for a list of all the Fly Agaric locations.

AC Valhalla Fly Agaric Locations

After you make Eivor consume the mushroom, he will go on a trip and his Fly Agaric journey will start (all this will happen while he is standing at one place). This is one of the many mini activities that the players go through in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Here are all the locations:

Rygjafylke Fly Agaric Location: Rygjafylke- Southeastern side of the island with the Deserted Chalet

Grantebridgescire Fly Agaric Location: Grantebridgescire - Southeast of the Isle of Ely Monastery

Ledecestrescire Fly Agaric Location: Ledecestrescire - 400m NE of the Bardon Lookout Highpoint in a clearing with a ring of stones.

East Anglia Location: East Anglia Location - About 250m W of Elmenham. Next to a small pound.

Oxenefordscire Location: Oxenefordscire - North of Buckingham, east of Evesham Abbey.

Cent Location: Cent - Southwest of Tonbridge Monastery along Cent's western border.

Sciropescire Location: Sciropescire - South of Wenlocan Abbey.

Lincolnscire Location: Lincolnscire - East of Ledecestre, northwest of Medeshamstede Abbey.

Essexe Location: Essexe - Northwest of Colcestre, east of Halstead Outpost.

Suthsexe Location: Suthsexe - East of Cicestre Abbey.

Eurvicscire Location: Northeast of Jorvic, west of Picheringa.

Glowecestrescire Location: Glowecestrescire - Northeast of Glowecestre, southwest of Rollendritch.

Snotinghamscire Location: Snotinghamscire - West of Berserker's House, far southwest from Hemthorpe, along the river.

Hamtunscire Location: Hamtunscire - Northeast of Chepeham.



AC Valhalla Update for User Interface / HUD

Addressed various UI/HUD issues.

Addressed an issue where the arrow quantity could remain stuck at 12.

Addressed an issue where UI language changes weren’t applied during combat.

The camera will now be closer to the character when browsing tattoos in the Animus Store.

Addressed an issue where colour-blind previews would sometimes not be displayed in the menu.

Addressed an issue where colour-blind values weren’t applied to the Order of Ancient menu.

Addressed an issue where a blank box would appear in the Completed Quests list.

Addressed an issue where fall damage could be negated by opening the menu right before hitting the ground.

Addressed an issue where Auto Loot didn’t work when an enemy was stun finished.

Addressed an issue where the Raculf Monastery couldn’t be raided.

Addressed an issue where some icons were missing for newly acquired God Favors.

Addressed an issue where In-Game news sometimes wouldn’t load correctly.

Addressed an issue that caused players to receive incorrect items when purchasing Vegvisir (Front) or Muninn (Front) schemes.

Addressed an issue that allowed players to acquire duplicates of Asgardian ship schemes.

