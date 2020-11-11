AC Valhalla Gryttirsand Wealth Locations: Follow This Brief Location Guide

In AC Valhalla, the players get the chance to become Eivor, who is a Viking raider raised to be a fearless warrior. Players will have to lead their own clan from icy desolation in Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. The main job throughout the game is to find your own settlement and conquer the land in any way possible. Take a look at the list of wealth locations in the game.
Gryttirsand Wealth
- Avardsnes Carbon Ingot
- Chest inside the longhouse.
- Stavanger Carbon Ingot 1
- Location: Stavanger – In the basement of a house near the shore.
- Enter the basement of the house by going through the curtain in the front. Now shoot the clamp off the suspended crate to clear path to the chest.
- Stavanger Carbon Ingot 2
- Location: Stavanger – Restricted Area
- Hyvaltonna Carbon Ingot 1
- Location: Halfway up the mountain in a cave.
- Hyvlatonna Carbon Ingot 2
- Kill and loot the Skull Crusher. You need to loot his body after killing him; so, make sure you don’t knock him off the mountain.
- Haervik Shipyard Carbon Ingot
- Location: Haervik Shipyards
- Kill and loot the War-Band Chief.
- Border Outpost Carbon Ingot
- Location: Inside the tower of the enemy outpost.
- Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke
- Honor Bound
- Family Matters
- A Seer's Solace
- The Prodigal Prince
- Rude Awakening
- A Cruel Destiny
- Birthrights
- The Seas of Fate
- Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe
- The Swan-Road Home
- Settling Down
- The Alliance Map
- The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire
- The Sons of Ragnar
- Bartering
- Rumors of Ledecestre
- The Walls of Templebrough
- Tilting the Balance
- Heavy Is The Head
- Hunted
- Report on Ledecestrescire
- The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire
- The Great Scattered Army
- Orphans of the Fens
- Glory Regained
- Razing Earnningstone
- Unholy Father
- Storming Ravensburg
- The Stench of Treachery
- An Island of Eels
- Reporting on Grantebridgescire
- Asgard Saga - Asgard
- View Above All
- Well-Traveled
- Defensive Measures
- Extended Family
- Forging a Bond: Part 1
- A Feline's Footfall
- Taking Root
- Forging a Bond: Part 2
- The Big Finish
- Binding Fate
- Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim
- Mistress of the Iron Wood
- The Lost Cauldron
- A Gift from the Past
- A Feast to Remember
- The Price of Wisdom
