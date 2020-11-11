Last Updated:

AC Valhalla Gryttirsand Wealth Locations: Follow This Brief Location Guide

ac valhalla

In AC Valhalla, the players get the chance to become Eivor, who is a Viking raider raised to be a fearless warrior. Players will have to lead their own clan from icy desolation in Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. The main job throughout the game is to find your own settlement and conquer the land in any way possible. Take a look at the list of wealth locations in the game.

AC Valhalla Gryttirsand Wealth

Here are all the locations:

  • Avardsnes Carbon Ingot
    • Chest inside the longhouse.
  • Stavanger Carbon Ingot 1
    • Location: Stavanger – In the basement of a house near the shore.
    • Enter the basement of the house by going through the curtain in the front. Now shoot the clamp off the suspended crate to clear path to the chest.
  • Stavanger Carbon Ingot 2
    • Location: Stavanger – Restricted Area
  • Hyvaltonna Carbon Ingot 1
    • Location: Halfway up the mountain in a cave.
  • Hyvlatonna Carbon Ingot 2
    • Kill and loot the Skull Crusher. You need to loot his body after killing him; so, make sure you don’t knock him off the mountain.
  • Haervik Shipyard Carbon Ingot
    • Location: Haervik Shipyards
    • Kill and loot the War-Band Chief.
  • Border Outpost Carbon Ingot
    • Location: Inside the tower of the enemy outpost.

AC Valhalla Guide

  • Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke
    • Honor Bound
    • Family Matters
    • A Seer's Solace
    • The Prodigal Prince
    • Rude Awakening
    • A Cruel Destiny
    • Birthrights
    • The Seas of Fate
  • Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe
    • The Swan-Road Home
    • Settling Down
    • The Alliance Map
  • The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire
    • The Sons of Ragnar
    • Bartering
    • Rumors of Ledecestre
    • The Walls of Templebrough
    • Tilting the Balance
    • Heavy Is The Head
    • Hunted
    • Report on Ledecestrescire
  • The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire
    • The Great Scattered Army
    • Orphans of the Fens
    • Glory Regained
    • Razing Earnningstone
    • Unholy Father
    • Storming Ravensburg
    • The Stench of Treachery
    • An Island of Eels
    • Reporting on Grantebridgescire
  • Asgard Saga - Asgard
    • View Above All
    • Well-Traveled
    • Defensive Measures
    • Extended Family
    • Forging a Bond: Part 1
    • A Feline's Footfall
    • Taking Root
    • Forging a Bond: Part 2
    • The Big Finish
    • Binding Fate
  • Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim
    • Mistress of the Iron Wood
    • The Lost Cauldron
    • A Gift from the Past
    • A Feast to Remember
    • The Price of Wisdom

