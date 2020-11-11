AC Valhalla Gryttirsand Wealth Locations: Follow This Brief Location Guide

In AC Valhalla, the players get the chance to become Eivor, who is a Viking raider raised to be a fearless warrior. Players will have to lead their own clan from icy desolation in Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. The main job throughout the game is to find your own settlement and conquer the land in any way possible. Take a look at the list of wealth locations in the game.

Also read | Tekken 7 Tier List For Season 3: Check Out The Character Tier List

AC Valhalla Gryttirsand Wealth

Also read | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Review: Ratings And Reviews For The Ubisoft Release

Here are all the locations:

Avardsnes Carbon Ingot Chest inside the longhouse.

Stavanger Carbon Ingot 1 Location: Stavanger – In the basement of a house near the shore. Enter the basement of the house by going through the curtain in the front. Now shoot the clamp off the suspended crate to clear path to the chest.

Stavanger Carbon Ingot 2 Location: Stavanger – Restricted Area

Hyvaltonna Carbon Ingot 1 Location: Halfway up the mountain in a cave.

Hyvlatonna Carbon Ingot 2 Kill and loot the Skull Crusher. You need to loot his body after killing him; so, make sure you don’t knock him off the mountain.

Haervik Shipyard Carbon Ingot Location: Haervik Shipyards Kill and loot the War-Band Chief.

Border Outpost Carbon Ingot Location: Inside the tower of the enemy outpost.



AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



Also read | Halo 4 Release Date For PC; Know When Does Halo 4 Come Out On PC

Also read | Tekken 7 Guide: How To Unlock Characters In Tekken 7? Find Out