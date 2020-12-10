AC Valhalla Gudrun Or Holger Quest: Make The Correct Decision Through This Guide

Assassin Creed is just like a lot of other major open-world RPG games in which the players receive various quests to make a decision. One of such quests in Assassin's Creed Valhalla is known as Gudrun or Holger. Any choice you make between these two is not going to affect the main storyline regardless.

AC Valhalla Gudrun or Holger Choice Quest

The correct decision is to choose Holger. Below mentioned are the outcomes for each of the choice:

If you decide that Rowan is right – In this one, Eivor will say that Holger cutting off the horse’s tail has lowered the market value, and due to which he must pay for the whole horse. He doesn’t get the horseback. This decision will show that Holger quite displeased, but still he won’t make to big of a fuss and they both leave.

If you decide that Holger is right – Eivor says that the tail hairs will regrow, so the damage isn’t permanent; therefore there is no money loss. Eivor will then warn Holger to never take things without asking again. Due to this Holger will give Rowan an apology and Rowan will accept.



