AC Valhalla Unseal The Well Puzzle - Follow These Steps To Complete The Puzzle

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, there are many quests that reward the players with various loot and treasure upon successful completion. At a point in the game, players will come across a small puzzle and will have to Unseal the Well during the quest Well-Traveled in Asgard. Continue reading to know how to unseal the well in AC Valhalla.

AC Valhalla Unseal the Well Quest

The main thing that the players need to do here is to solve a laser puzzle that is spread around the room. All you need to do is shoot the lasers at the two mirrors which can be seen in the middle of the area. Also, there will be a green fog that is sealing the well and these two mirrors can be found near it. Follow the steps below to complete this puzzle:

Interact with the orb that has a laser shooting out of it.

Point this laser at the mirror on the ceiling across the room which will divide the laser into 2 beams.

Now get to the well entrance by climbing down

There will be a moveable object here with an orb that is glowing.

Move it until it’s aligned in a way that it is to the side of the mirror-looking plate.

Next you have to climb up to the lasers at the entrance (this is where you actually came from).

Now point the one laser at the orb-object. This will make the orb reflect the beam and hit the mirror.

In this step you will have to connect the other laser to the last orb in the back of the room.

Use the laser in the back of the room and point it at the 2nd mirror object that is at the well entrance.

Finally when you have pointed the lasers at both of the mirrors, it will make the green fog to go away.

