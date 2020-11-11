AC Valhalla Guide: How To Complete The Warlock World Event In The New Ubisoft Release?

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC Valhalla Warlock or how to kill the Warlock in Hordafylke world event. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Warlock.

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenged given in the game. They want to know answers to questions like where is Assassins Creed Valhalla or how to kill the Warlock in Hordafylke world event. This is because the players will need to complete this event and fight the warlock. But if you still have not been able to figure out where is AC Valhalla Warlock or how to kill the Warlock in Hordafylke world event, don’t worry. We have got you covered without complete AC Valhalla guide and some easy hacks for this new game. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Warlock.

The players will need to move towards the southeastern side of Stavanger, right across the strait from Gryttirsand. There the players will find a guard who will tell them the story about the curse on the land. They will need to follow the hunter towards the eastern side to the warlock’s house. The hunter will talk to the warlock and a fight is going to start between the two. The player will need to choose the side and fight them to complete this world event. Complete this event and earn a number of rewards that have been added to the game. Because of such challenges, the players have been loving the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

More about AC Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it takes the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.

