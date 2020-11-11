AC Valhalla Traitor Of Grantebridge: Who Betrayed Soma? Know All Details

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the twelfth major instalment and the twenty-second release in the Assassin's Creed series and falls under the game genre of action role-playing video game. Developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft, Valhalla is the successor of Assassin's Creed Odyssey which came out in 2018. Continue reading to know about one of the quests in the game which asks the player to find out a traitor.

Also read | Tekken 7 Tier List For Season 3: Check Out The Character Tier List

AC Valhalla Traitor in Grantebridge

Also read | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Review: Ratings And Reviews For The Ubisoft Release

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will make the players pledge their loyalty to that region once they reach England. This is to try and expand your reach. In the early stages of the game, the players will meet one such quest in Grantebridge, which is led by Soma. Here, there is a traitor who needs to be found out with the help of Soma herself. While on this mission, there will be clues that you will come across about each of three suspects, which are Birna, Galinn, and Lif. The person that you choose after gathering clues and talking to everyone around is going to get executed by Soma.

Who Betrayed Soma?

Among all the three suspects there is only one traitor but the game will confuse players to think that all of them are culprits. The real traitor is Galinn. After choosing him, he will get executed by Soma.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



Also read | Halo 4 Release Date For PC; Know When Does Halo 4 Come Out On PC

Also read | Tekken 7 Guide: How To Unlock Characters In Tekken 7? Find Out