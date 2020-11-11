AC Valhalla Mount Changing Guide: Follow These Steps To Change Mounts

To change your mounts in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the player will have to first progress through the main story to a specific part where the player and Sigurd will sail to England. When you build your first settlement (the settlement of Ravensthorpe in England) as part of the main story, you will then come across the area for constructing the Stable and Aviary. Continue reading to know how to change mounts in AC Valhalla.

AC Valhalla Change Mount Guide

Now when you finally arrive at this place, you will get introduced to the settlement upgrade system. In this system, there is the ability to change mount in one of the properties - specifically the stable and avery, and it is one of the first sets of building upgrades that you will have access to.

To find the stable and every, just keep going up the main path starting from the dock, and then go through ahead of the longhouse. A total of 400 supplies and 30 raw materials will be required for unlocking the ability to change mounts.

