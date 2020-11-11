Last Updated:

AC Valhalla Mount Changing Guide: Follow These Steps To Change Mounts

AC Valhalla gives its players the option to change their mounts after reaching a certain point in the game. This is roughly around 30 minutes of gameplay.

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
ac valhalla

To change your mounts in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the player will have to first progress through the main story to a specific part where the player and Sigurd will sail to England. When you build your first settlement (the settlement of Ravensthorpe in England) as part of the main story, you will then come across the area for constructing the Stable and Aviary. Continue reading to know how to change mounts in AC Valhalla.

Also read | Tekken 7 Tier List For Season 3: Check Out The Character Tier List

AC Valhalla Change Mount Guide

Also read | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Review: Ratings And Reviews For The Ubisoft Release

Now when you finally arrive at this place, you will get introduced to the settlement upgrade system. In this system, there is the ability to change mount in one of the properties - specifically the stable and avery, and it is one of the first sets of building upgrades that you will have access to.

To find the stable and every, just keep going up the main path starting from the dock, and then go through ahead of the longhouse. A total of 400 supplies and 30 raw materials will be required for unlocking the ability to change mounts.

AC Valhalla Guide

  • Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke
    • Honor Bound
    • Family Matters
    • A Seer's Solace
    • The Prodigal Prince
    • Rude Awakening
    • A Cruel Destiny
    • Birthrights
    • The Seas of Fate
  • Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe
    • The Swan-Road Home
    • Settling Down
    • The Alliance Map
  • The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire
    • The Sons of Ragnar
    • Bartering
    • Rumors of Ledecestre
    • The Walls of Templebrough
    • Tilting the Balance
    • Heavy Is The Head
    • Hunted
    • Report on Ledecestrescire
  • The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire
    • The Great Scattered Army
    • Orphans of the Fens
    • Glory Regained
    • Razing Earnningstone
    • Unholy Father
    • Storming Ravensburg
    • The Stench of Treachery
    • An Island of Eels
    • Reporting on Grantebridgescire
  • Asgard Saga - Asgard
    • View Above All
    • Well-Traveled
    • Defensive Measures
    • Extended Family
    • Forging a Bond: Part 1
    • A Feline's Footfall
    • Taking Root
    • Forging a Bond: Part 2
    • The Big Finish
    • Binding Fate
  • Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim
    • Mistress of the Iron Wood
    • The Lost Cauldron
    • A Gift from the Past
    • A Feast to Remember
    • The Price of Wisdom

Also read | Halo 4 Release Date For PC; Know When Does Halo 4 Come Out On PC

Also read | Tekken 7 Guide: How To Unlock Characters In Tekken 7? Find Out

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND