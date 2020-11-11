AC Valhalla Guide: Know All About The Offchurch Loot Locations

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC Valhalla Offchurch loot. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Offchurch loot.

Also Read | AC Valhalla Guide: How To Get The Harvik Shipyard Treasures And The Ingot Location

Also Read | AC Valhalla Guide: What To Do With Gorm In The New Ubisoft Release?

AC Valhalla Offchurch loot

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenges given in the game. They want to know answers to questions like where is AC Valhalla Offchurch loot and how to find AC Valhalla Offchurch loot. Well, this is because the makers have added a number of wealth and treasure chests throughout Rygjafylke region.

But if you still have not been able to figure out, where is AC Valhalla Offchurch loot and how to find AC Valhalla Offchurch loot, don’t worry. We have got you covered without complete AC Valhalla guide and some easy hacks for this new game. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Offchurch loot.

The players will need to reach the Ledecestershire area in order to get these four wealth locations. All these rewards include things like an ability book, another an ingot, and the last two are gear pieces. These items are hidden well hidden across that area and will need the players to destroy all the destroy walls, unlock all the doors and search through some shelves to get them all. To help you out, we have also listed the exact locations of all these Valhalla Offchurch loots.

Book of Knowledge: Get this book from the crypt during the main quest. Search King Burgred’s hideout

Offchurch ingot: Find the Offchurch ingot between the cracks of the chamber.

Offchurch gear locations: Fight a skirmisher and use the key to open adjacent rooms. Loot these rooms to fiend the fear locations.

More about AC Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now!



Become Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior, and embark on an epic journey to claim your place in Valhalla! pic.twitter.com/hWeypCeJII — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) November 10, 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft.

Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it takes the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.

IGN: 8/10

Games Radar+: 4.5/5

GameSpot: 8/10

Also Read | AC Valhalla Barred Doors: Know How To Open Barred Door In Stavenger

Also Read | AC Valhalla Guide: How To Complete The Warlock World Event In The New Ubisoft Release?