AC Valhalla Guide: How To Get The Harvik Shipyard Treasures And The Ingot Location

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC Valhalla Haervik shipyard or trying to find the AC Valhalla Haervik shipyard Ingot location. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about AC Haervick shipyard.

AC Haervick shipyard ingot location

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenged given in the game. They want to know answers to questions like where is AC Valhalla Haervik shipyard and AC Valhalla Haervik shipyard Ingot location. Well, this is because the makers have added a number of wealth and treasure chests throughout Rygjafylke region. But if you still have not been able to figure out, where are AC Valhalla Haervick shipyard and AC Valhalla Haervik shipyard Ingot location, don’t worry. We have got you covered without complete AC Valhalla guide and some easy hacks for this new game. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Haervik shipyard.

There are a total of 4 things that a player can get in AC Valhalla Haervik shipyard. They include things like Carbon Ingot, Recurve Bow and 2 lost treasures, all in the same location. All the player needs to go is go to the AC Valhalla Haervik shipyard and search for these items there. Valhalla Haervik shipyard Ingot location is just north of the shipyard. All the player needs to do is go fight the guard and escort him off the premises. The player also needs to loot the guard in order to get the Carbon Ingot. Rest of the items can be found in and around the AC Valhalla Haervik shipyard.

More about AC Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now!



Become Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior, and embark on an epic journey to claim your place in Valhalla! pic.twitter.com/hWeypCeJII — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) November 10, 2020

Assassins Creed Valhalla has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their players' expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it takes the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.

IGN: 8/10

Games Radar+: 4.5/5

GameSpot: 8/10

