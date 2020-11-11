AC Valhalla Guide: What To Do With Gorm In The New Ubisoft Release?

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC Valhalla kill or banish Gorm and are trying to decide the fate of this traitor. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about AC kill or banish Gorm.

What to do with Gorm in AC Valhalla?

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenges given in the game. They want to know answers to questions like what to do with gorm in AC Valhalla and should I kill or banish Gorm. Well, this is because the makers have added this part of the story to their game where the player needs to decide what happens to the traitor.

They will need to either kill Gorm because of this actions or Banish him into the forest. But if you still have not been able to figure out what to do with gorm in AC Valhalla and if you should kill or banish Gorm, don’t worry. We have got you covered with our complete AC Valhalla guide and some easy hacks for this new game. Read more to know about AC Valhalla kill or banish Gorm.

Ideally, there will be no changes to the story of the game because of your choices. The king is, no matter what, going to remove the traitor from their Kingdom. If the player decides to kill Grom, then the King is not going to listen to you and will still banish Gorm after renaming him to Worm. So no matter what you choose, Grom is going to be banished into the forest for his deeds. But if you still want to kill him, you will get an opportunity in the future to kill him completely as the story proceeds. Apart from that, the players are certainly loving the new Ubisoft release.

More about AC Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it takes the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.

IGN: 8/10

Games Radar+: 4.5/5

GameSpot: 8/10

