AC Valhalla Guide: Learn About The Ash Spear Location In AC Valhalla Here

AC Valhalla is the latest game by Ubisoft. This game is the latest installment to the Assassins Creed Franchise. This game takes up the background of Norse Folklore and provides the players with some good old Action-RPG fun. The game has a huge amount of quests to complete, numerous mysteries to unlock and a massive amount of treasures to find. It also has quite a few legendary weapons and gear that players can find throughout the game. Many players have asked about AC Valhalla the Ash Spear location.

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Check Out AC Valhalla King Killer Mission Choices And Impacts Here

Also read: AC Valhalla 1.04 Patch Notes; Learn About The Latest AC Valhalla Update Here

AC Valhalla: The Ash Spear Location

In AC Valhalla, players will chase and furthermore be chased by a cult of individuals called the Order of The Ancients. The objective of each player is to destroy this cult and execute all of them. Certain individuals from the cult can be found effectively and others will require some research. Players should search for hints to reveal certain areas and characters of the Order of the Ancients.

Gifle, also known as the Ash Spear, is the fourth member of the Wardens of Wealth. The approximate level needed to take on this Foe is 55. Players will need to investigate 3 clues to uncover The Ash Spear Location in AC Valhalla. Here are the clues needed to find The Ash Spear location:

The first clue can be found by investigating the Ruined Tower northeast of Northwic in East Anglia. The players have to read the note on a cart guarded by bandits outside.

The second clue can be found by searching the bandit camp found between Britannia's Watch High Point and Thetford Village in East Anglia. The players have to read the note on the bench outside the main tent.

The third clue will unveil the identity of The Ash-Spear by reading the note in the bandit camp.

Alternatively, players can unveil the Ash Spear location by defeating the Lathe too.

AC Valhalla Opal Glitch

Opal is a scarce currency in AC Valhalla. There is a glitch that players are encountering wherein Opal from certain regions is missing such as Ledecestrescire and Grantebridgescire. There are opals missing from the map itself and in certain regions, the Opal isn’t accessible. Ubisoft has been made aware of this glitch and they will be tackling this issue in their next patch.

AC Valhalla Opal Guide

Opal is an important form of currency in the game. Opal cannot be bought or sold for quite some time in the game. After progressing further into the story, players will come across a character called Reda. This character will bring value to the Opal collected by the players. Players can use the collected Opal to buy decorations, tattoos, special weapons, and special armor from Reda. Reda will also provide small quests in exchange for Opal.

Reda is a member of the Thousand-Eyes Network and after meeting him, all agents of Thousand-Eyes Network, spread out in various regions of the map, will provide goods in exchange for Opal to the player.

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Learn Where To Find The Adze In AC Valhalla Here

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Learn More About Chipping Away Locations In The Game