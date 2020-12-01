AC Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Complete AC Valhalla Mistress Of The Iron Wood Quest

AC Valhalla has been soaring to popularity every day. Players get to play as a mighty Viking called Eivor. They have the choice to play as a male character or a female character. Soon in the game their conquest for conquering England starts and the player’s long and eventful journey begins. During this journey, the players learn more about their origin and also learns the way of the Assassins. AC Valhalla also has a huge amount of quests for the players to dwell in. Players have been wondering about AC Valhalla Mistress of the Iron Wood quest.

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Learn Where To Find Small Brown Trout In The Game Here

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Get Gungnir, Odin's Mythical Weapon

AC Valhalla Mistress of the Iron Wood quest

AC Valhalla Mistress of the Iron Wood is one of the many quests that the players will complete in the game. During the start of this quest, the players will find themselves in Jotunhiem for the first time in the game. Here they have to look for the objective marker and also Angrboda’s house.

Upon finding Angrboda’s house, the players will be directed to some special plants. Players have been particularly confused about these plants and have constantly asked how to bring the roots in this quest. Check out how to bring the roots below:

The players will be directed by Angrboda to look for these roots near the waterfall

Once they reach the waterfall they will end up in a massive area with a tree in the middle

They have to follow the bark of the tree and look for red moss to locate the roots

The first root is on the ground

For the second root, the players will have to swim a bit

For the third root, the players will have to climb up a wall and look for it in the passageway

Take all the roots back to Angrboda and the quest will be completed

How to solve Seahenge in AC Valhalla?

Seahenge is a real-life structure that has made its way into the realm of AC Valhalla. The Seahenge has been named after Stonehenge after its original name was lost in 1998. The AC Valhalla Seahenge has a puzzle attached to it. Here’s how to solve Seahenge in AC Valhalla:

The players will have to go to a small rock in the center of the Seahenge

This rock will contain a symbol on the top that players need to memorize

Now the player should move back and switch on their Odin Sight by holding R3 on their controller

This will emit a blue pulse from the player and make the marks on the seahenge visible

Now the player just needs to keep moving the frame and Eivor until all the marks align to make the symbol on the stone in the center.

The easiest way to solve the puzzle is to stand west of the AC Valhalla Seahenge and look towards the east.

The player will receive one skill point for solving this puzzle

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Learn About All The Wealth In Templebrough Fort Here

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Learn Who Is King Alfred And His Role In AC Valhalla Here