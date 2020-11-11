Ac Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Complete AC Valhalla's The Stench Of Treachery Quest

Assassins Creed Valhalla has hit the stores and players are pouring in huge numbers. AC Valhalla is an action-RPG game, the Assassins Creed Franchise developed into all-out RPG games since the arrival of AC Origins. This time around the game is related to Norse Mythology with players living the Nordic Life.

The game has a huge amount of quests to complete, loot to find, and choices to make as all RPGs do. The world of Valhalla has been created beautifully with an almost perfect depiction of that time in history. Players have been asking about AC Valhalla the Stench of Treachery.

AC Valhalla's The Stench of Treachery

AC Valhalla has a quest called The Stench of Treachery. In this quest, Soma is the player who tries to find the traitor in her inner circle. For this quest, the players will have to put their detective caps on and start gathering evidence against the traitor. AC Valhalla is an RPG, so the choices the players make in the game are very important and are impactful for the rest of the player’s journey.

Soma feels that there is a traitor in her inner circle and it is one of the captains of the team. The captains are Birna, Lif, and Galinn. Soma will provide the player with a quest for each of the captains that will provide the player with an insight as to who is the traitor. There are two ways this quest can go for the player, depending on them choosing the right or the wrong person as the traitor. The impact of the choices in the AC Valhalla Stench of Treachery quest is as follows:

Choosing the right person as the Traitor

Galinn is the traitor in the inner circle of Soma. If the player chooses Galinn, Soma will see to it that the traitor is taken care of. Everyone in the camp smiles at the player and commends them for their choice. Birna joins the Raven Clan.

Choosing the wrong person as the Traitor

If the player chooses Birna or Lif as the traitor, Soma will see to it that the character is dealt with properly. Everyone in the camp is hostile towards the player. Galinn kills the remaining captain and the player and Soma are forced into an arena boss battle with Galinn as they are ambushed by him and the Brit soldiers. The Danish leader will be upset about the events but won't blame the player for their choice.

Irrespective of the choice the player makes, the player will receive the designated XP and rewards for completing this quest.

