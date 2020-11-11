AC Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Find Reindeer Antlers In AC Valhalla

AC Valhalla is the game everyone is talking about right now. AC Valhalla is the latest installment to the Assassins Creed franchise by Ubisoft. The game has been developed as an Action-RPG and has choices as an integral part of the gameplay. The game is based on Norse mythology, with fascinating folklore and events from that time. There are plenty of quests in AC Valhalla that will need the player to roam all over the map and find certain items. One of these quests has the players finding reindeer antlers in Ac Valhalla.

AC Valhalla Reindeer Antlers

Players will receive a quest from a woman called Mild Hunt. In this quest, the woman will ask the player to find 3 deer antlers and get for her. The woman mentions deer antlers, but what she is actually looking for is reindeer antlers and this could stir up some confusion for the players. The other cumbersome part of this quest is finding the 3 reindeer antlers in AC Valhalla as there is no specific reindeer antlers location in the game. Here’s how to find AC Valhalla Reindeer Antlers:

First, the player needs to equip themselves with bows and arrows to hunt the reindeers

The game is very true to life and reindeer are found in the mountainous region of the game just like in real life.

The player can use any of the hilly regions, on the east, north, and south of the map to find the reindeer

Not every reindeer will drop an antler every time, some won’t, so the players will need to keep on hunting until they collect three reindeer.

The player can use their Raven to point out the locations of the reindeer beforehand.

Once all Reindeer Antlers are collected, the player can head back to the woman that gave the quest to receive their reward.

How to parry in AC Valhalla?

To parry attacks in AC Valhalla, the player needs to hold a weapon in their left hand. This weapon could be a small blade or a shield. The player needs to time the button LB or L1 correctly as soon as the enemy attacks to perform a successful AC Valhalla Parry. As soon as the parry is performed, the enemy is caught off guard and is vulnerable for a few seconds. This small-time frame is when the players can inflict the most damage.

