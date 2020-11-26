AC Valhalla Guide: Learn More About Valkyrie Shields And Armor Set Here

Quick links:
AC Valhalla has a massive amount of legendary weapons that players can find and use in their battles. These legendary weapons can be found earlier in the game and be upgraded to the level the player is at or can be found later in the game. Most legendary weapons come with special stats or abilities which aid the player in a combat situation. Players have been asking about AC Valhalla Valkyrie Shields.
AC Valhalla has started microtransactions for their game and players can purchase full sets through these microtransactions. One of the fiercest and courageous warriors of Norse Folklore was the Valkyrie and obtaining an armor set of the Valkyries can be extremely useful. Armor sets can be useful too, when a player wears everything from the one armor set, the stats of that set are boosted.
The armor sets can be associated with one of the three skill trees, Raven Skill Tree, Bear Skill Tree or Wolf Skill Tree. These Armor sets can also be upgraded whenever at the Blacksmith and new rune slots can be added too. The Valkyrie set is associated with the bear skill tree and here are all the items the players will receive in this set:
The Valkyrie set can be purchased for 2,000 Helix Credits, Players can purchase 2,300 Helix Credits for $20.
The Raven is a very important character in the game. Players use the ability of the Raven very often in the game, it slows them to search for items faraway and also scout enemy areas before getting into the battle. There is a new feature that the game has introduced, where the player can customize the appearance of the Raven in-game. Here’s how to customize Raven in AC Valhalla.
