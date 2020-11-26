AC Valhalla Guide: Learn More About Valkyrie Shields And Armor Set Here

AC Valhalla has a massive amount of legendary weapons that players can find and use in their battles. These legendary weapons can be found earlier in the game and be upgraded to the level the player is at or can be found later in the game. Most legendary weapons come with special stats or abilities which aid the player in a combat situation. Players have been asking about AC Valhalla Valkyrie Shields.

AC Valhalla Valkyrie Shields

AC Valhalla has started microtransactions for their game and players can purchase full sets through these microtransactions. One of the fiercest and courageous warriors of Norse Folklore was the Valkyrie and obtaining an armor set of the Valkyries can be extremely useful. Armor sets can be useful too, when a player wears everything from the one armor set, the stats of that set are boosted.

The armor sets can be associated with one of the three skill trees, Raven Skill Tree, Bear Skill Tree or Wolf Skill Tree. These Armor sets can also be upgraded whenever at the Blacksmith and new rune slots can be added too. The Valkyrie set is associated with the bear skill tree and here are all the items the players will receive in this set:

Valkyrie Cloak

Valkyrie Helm

Valkyrie Leggings

Valkyrie Bracers

Valkyrie Armor

The Valkyrie set can be purchased for 2,000 Helix Credits, Players can purchase 2,300 Helix Credits for $20.

How to customize Raven in AC Valhalla?

The Raven is a very important character in the game. Players use the ability of the Raven very often in the game, it slows them to search for items faraway and also scout enemy areas before getting into the battle. There is a new feature that the game has introduced, where the player can customize the appearance of the Raven in-game. Here’s how to customize Raven in AC Valhalla.

There are two ways to this, first way for the players is to purchase a Stable and an Aviary.

This purchase will cost the player 400 supplies and 30 raw material

If they don’t have the resources to make the purchase, they can use the second way and just head to an already existing stable on the map.

Once they reach the stable, they need to talk to the stable master

Ask the stable keeper to ‘see shop’ and then head to the Aviary tab

Here the players can browse various skins for their Raven

These skins cost up to 650 silver

Once the player has decided on the skin they can purchase it and it will change the appearance of their raven.

They can always revert back to the original raven by following the same steps

