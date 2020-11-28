AC Valhalla Guide: Learn Where To Find The Dart In The Game Here

AC Valhalla is the most recent game by Ubisoft. This game is the most recent portion of the Assassins Creed Franchise. This game takes up the foundation of Norse Folklore and gives the players some fascinating Action-RPG fun. It has a colossal measure of missions to finish, various secrets to open, and a huge measure of fortunes to discover. The game additionally has many unbelievable weapons and gear that players can discover all through the game. Players are wondering where to find The Dart in AC Valhalla.

Where to find the Dart in AC Valhalla?

In AC Valhalla players will be hunted by a cult of people. In AC Odyssey the players were hunting and were hunted by the Cult of Kosmos, this time around it is the Order of The Ancients. Players have to completely disband this group and execute every single one of them. The Dart in AC Valhalla is Tata, The Defender of Otta’s Wyrd. He is the second member of the group Wardens of Law and the approximate level needed to defeat him is 20. Players have to uncover 2 clues to reveal AC Valhalla the Dart Location. Here are the clues that will reveal AC Valhalla The Dart Location:

The first clue can be found while investigating the ruined tower east of Caustow Castle near the southwestern border of Sciropescire.

The second clue will be a note found at the eagle sync point east of Caustow Castle that reveals The Dart's identity. Players can find this note inside the tower.

Where to find the Adze in AC Valhalla?

The Adze is one of the members of the Order of the Ancients. This is one of the questlines where the players have to defeat all the members of the Order of the Ancients. Finding the Adze can be a bit tricky as the player needs to look for clues that will unveil the location of the Adze for the players. Here’s where to find the Adze and AC Valhalla The Adze clues:

For the first clue, the player has to head over to Ledecestrescire. Here they will have to defeat a man in a drink-off challenge to receive the first clue for the Adze.

The first clue will take the player towards the second clue in Ledecestrescire. The players need to look for a water mill and loot all the objects inside. This will open up the location of the Adze on the map.

Now the players have to go over to Repton and search for the target. They can pinpoint the location by using Odin sight. Players can then choose which kind of approach they want to use, stealth or aggressive.

