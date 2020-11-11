AC Valhalla: How To Fix Stuttering And Lagging In The New Ubisoft Release

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC Valhalla stuttering and are trying to find its location. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about AC Valhalla stuttering.

How to fix stuttering in AC Valhalla?

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenges given in the game. They want to know answers to questions like how to fix stuttering and how to solve the lag issue in AC Valhalla. Well, this is because the players are experiencing a certain lag in the game. A small frame drop can also be seen by the players. These players have taken to the internet to find some solution for the same. But if they still have not been able to figure out, how to fix stuttering and how to solve the lag issue in AC Valhalla, don’t worry. We have got you covered without complete AC Valhalla guide and some easy hacks for this new game. Read more to know about AC Valhalla stuttering.

Currently, there is not a known solution to the stuttering for console players. These issues will be fixed with some of the upcoming updates for all the console players. While the PC players can try out the following steps to fix their AC Valhalla stuttering. Read more to know how to fix stuttering in AC Valhalla.

Try and reduce the graphical settings

Switch off background applications that can use some the CPU or RAM power

Switch off the “Fullscreen Optimization” on Windows 10

Find “ACValhalla.exe”

Right-click “ACValhalla.exe” and open “Properties”

Choose the “Compatibility” tab

Open the “Disable Fullscreen Optimizations” option

Choose “OK” and then close the window to disable the Fullscreen Optimization

Start the game in Borderless Window mode

Wait for an update from Ubisoft

Try and install the game onto an SSD

Shut the game and restart

Download and install new graphics driver updates

Verify all the game files

More about Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass contains two epic expansions and a bonus quest.



In addition, Free Seasonal Content will also be available for all players, including events, new game modes, and much more! — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 20, 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it takes the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.

IGN: 8/10

Games Radar+: 4.5/5

GameSpot: 8/10

