AC Valhalla Eorthburg Hlaw Standing Stones Puzzle: Check Out The Guide For This Puzzle

Assassins Creed Valhalla is in the stores now and pretty much every player is getting their hands on a copy of the most recent Assassins Creed game. Ubisoft has made a huge action RPG this time around with Norse folklore as their experience. The game has countless missions to finish, riddles to understand, fortunes to loot, and places to investigate. The establishment is additionally known for its notable precision of the portrayal of historic functions previously. Many players want to learn more about AC Valhalla Eorthburg Hlaw Standing Stones.

AC Valhalla Eorthburg Hlaw Standing Stones Puzzle

AC Valhalla has disguised many puzzles that players need to decipher in order to learn more lore and earn new rewards in the game. This specific Standing Stones Puzzle is situated in Snotinghamscire. To solve these puzzles the players, need to look at all the Standing Stones from an angle where the designs of the stones merge into 1 whole design. The Eorthburg Hlaw Standing Stones guide will help the players to learn how to solve this puzzle. Check out the Eorthburg Hlaw Standing Stones Guide below:

The solution to this puzzle looks very tough, but it is way easier than it seems. The players will waste their time running around trying to look at the stones from different spots but won’t find the right angle. They have to actually look for caves at the base of the cliffside with icy walls blocking the entrance. The players have to break the ice blocking the entrance to the cave in the middle. Once the players are inside, they need to look at the stones from that angle to form the full design.

How to solve Seahenge in AC Valhalla

Seahenge is a real-life structure that has made its way into the realm of AC Valhalla. The Seahenge has been named after Stonehenge after its original name was lost in 1998. The AC Valhalla Seahenge has a puzzle attached to it. Here’s how to solve Seahenge in AC Valhalla:

The players will have to go to a small rock in the center of the seahenge

This rock will contain a symbol on the top that players need to memorize

Now the player should move back and switch on their Odin Sight by holding R3 on their controller

This will emit a blue pulse from the player and make the marks on the seahenge visible

Now the player just needs to keep moving the frame and Eivor until all the marks align to make the symbol on the stone in the center.

The easiest way to solve the puzzle is to stand west of the AC Valhalla seahenge and look towards the east.

The player will receive one skill point for solving this puzzle

