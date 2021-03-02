AC Valhalla Rued Choices: Learn Where To Kill Or Spare Rued In AC Valhalla Here

AC Valhalla is accessible for purchase now. The most recent game by Ubisoft is the ideal mix of multifaceted RPG mechanics and an excellent storyline. The game additionally brings the players a bit nearer to the universe of Norse Folklore. The game has an enormous measure of journeys with significant prizes holding up toward its finish. AC Valhalla is an action-RPG and therefore it holds a lot of choices to make in the game. These choices could impact the way the story unfolds in the game. Players have been wondering whether to Kill or Spare Rued in AC Valhalla.

Also read: AC Valhalla Holmegaard Bow: Learn More About This Mythical Bow

Also read: AC Valhalla Odin: Check Out How To Defeat Odin In AC Valhalla Here

Kill or Spare Rued AC Valhalla

Players will come across a huge number of choices in the game. In RPGs choices and impacts are crucial to the game. The player is playing the role of the character and they have the freedom to drive the story as they want with the choices they make and the impacts those choices create.

While playing the East Anglia Story Arc the players will come across a character called Rued. AC Valhalla Rued is the main villain of this story arc. Towards the end of this Arc, the players will face Rued as a boss. After defeating this boss, they will get the choice of either killing or sparing Rued. Check out the consequences of these choices with AC Valhalla Rued:

Kill Rued:

If the player decides to Kill Rued then Oswald will become unhappy with Eivor but will remain allied with Raven Clan. This choice will also get Finnr one step closer to joining the Raven Clan.

Spare Rued:

If the player decides to Spare Rued, then Oswald will be happy with Eivor and will arrest Rued and put him on trial. By making this choice, Rued won’t be removed completely from AC Valhalla, and he will return as a boss again during Oswald and Valdis’ Wedding. Here also the players will get a choice to either face Rued or Let Oswald face him. If the player decides to fight instead of Oswald then Finnr will join the Raven Clan, and if they let Oswald fend for himself, then he will defeat Rued and banish him from East Anglia, Finnr will stay with Oswald. It really won't affect the main storyline if Rued is killed or spared, so the players can make their choice according to what they want to do with this character, as the journey will continue the way it was.

Also read: AC Valhalla Fireflies Location: Check Out How To Earn Twinkle Twinkle Trophy Here

Also read: AC Valhalla Burning The Firebrand Quest: Check Out This Guide On How To Complete The Quest