Last Updated:

AC Valhalla Main Quests: Check Out The Main Story AC Valhalla Quests List

AC Valhalla has many types of quests such as main quests, world quests, bounties, and more. Check out the AC Valhalla Main Quests list here.

Written By
Sanchay Saksena
ac valhalla

AC Valhalla has been soaring to popularity every day. Players get to play as a mighty Viking called Eivor. They have the choice to play as a male character or a female character. Soon in the game, their conquest for conquering England starts and the player’s long and eventful journey begins. During this journey, the players learn more about their origin and also learns the way of the Assassins. AC Valhalla also has a huge amount of quests for the players to dwell in. Many players would like to know AC Valhalla Main Quests.

Also read: AC Valhalla Cynewulf Location: Know The Locations Of Kitt, Ysane And Cynewulf

Also read: AC Valhalla ISU Weapons: Learn How To Get AC Valhalla ISU Bow Here

AC Valhalla Main Quests

AC Valhalla is a massive game and the players need to put in a huge number of hours to complete this game. There are many types of AC Valhalla Quests. These AC Valhalla Quests include main quests, side quests, world quests, bounties, and more. The main quests take the story of AC Valhalla ahead, the rest of the quests do not affect the story in any way. Players will need to complete all the main quests in order to play through the story of AC Valhalla. Check out the list of AC Valhalla main quests below:  

Battle for the Northern Way: Rygjafylke

  • Honor Bound
  • Family Matters
  • A Seer's Solace
  • The Prodigal Prince
  • Rude Awakening
  • A Cruel Destiny
  • Birthrights
  • The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way: Ravensthorpe

  • The Swan-Road Home
  • Settling Down
  • The Alliance Map
  • The Kingmaker's Saga: Ledecestrescire
  • The Sons of Ragnar
  • Bartering
  • Rumors of Ledecestre
  • The Walls of Templebrough
  • Tilting the Balance
  • Heavy Is The Head
  • Hunted
  • Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma: Grantebridgescire

  • The Great Scattered Army
  • Orphans of the Fens
  • Glory Regained
  • Razing Earnningstone
  • Unholy Father
  • Storming Ravensburg
  • The Stench of Treachery
  • An Island of Eels
  • Reporting on Grantebridgescire

The Tale of Thegn Oswald: East Anglia

  • Kingmaker
  • The Measure of a Norseman
  • A Triumphant Return
  • Raising Iron
  • A Fury from the Sea
  • Wedding Horns
  • Reporting on East Anglia

The Paladin's Stone: Oxenefordscire

  • Brewing Rebellion
  • Pilgrimage to St. Albanes
  • Blood from a Stone
  • Chipping Away
  • Fiery Ambush
  • Ringing Cyne Belle
  • The Saga Stone
  • Reporting on Oxenefordscire

The City of War: Lunden

  • Walls and Shadows
  • Firing the Arrow
  • Bleeding The Leech
  • Smashing the Compass
  • Reporting on Lunden

The Book of Dragons: Sciropescire

  • War Weary
  • The Supply Line
  • Ransacking Wenlocan
  • Bloody Path to Peace
  • King Killer
  • Reporting on Sciropescire

The Instrument of the Ancients: Cent

  • The Abbot's Gambit
  • Puppets and Prisoners
  • The Man Behind the Man
  • A Bloody Welcome
  • Reporting on Cent

A Breviary of Broken Hearts: Essexe

  • An Uncommon Proposition
  • Childhood Sweetheart
  • Old Wounds
  • Taken
  • Twists and Turns
  • Reporting on Essexe

The Siege of Portcestre: Suthsexe

  • Reaver of the South
  • Arrive Unexpected
  • Let Them Eat Ashes
  • Scorched Earth
  • Severing the Lines
  • Storming the Walls
  • Of All That Has Passed
  • Reporting on Suthsexe

The Lay of Hunwald: Lincolnscire

  • A Noble Escort
  • Homecoming
  • In the Absence of an Ealdorman
  • Salve for a Fresh Wound
  • The Thegn of Lincoln
  • Where the Stone Falls
  • A Sword-Shower in Anecastre
  • Reporting on Lincolnscire

The City of Greed: Jorvik

  • The Welcoming Party
  • Burning the Firebrand
  • Pricking the Needle
  • Closing the Vault
  • Reporting on Jorvik

The Sayings of Halfdan: Eurvicscire

  • War in the North
  • Honor Has Two Edges
  • Road to Hamartia
  • This Son of Jorvik
  • Honor's Hubris
  • Of Blood and Bonds
  • Reporting on Eurvicscire

A Tale of Wicker-Fire: Glowecestrescire

  • The First Night of Samhain
  • Clues and Riddles
  • The Stolen King
  • A Love Betrayed
  • The Gutted Lamb
  • The Burning of the Wicker Man
  • Reporting on Glowecestrescire

A Tale of Two Jarls: Snotinghamscire

  • Old Friends
  • On Borrowed Time
  • Adorning the Adorned
  • Rowdy Raiders
  • Of Blood and Gods
  • Under the Skin
  • Farewells and Legacies
  • Reporting on Snotinghamscire

The City of Faith: Wincestre

  • The Reeve of Wincestre
  • Choking the Gallows
  • Plucking the Quill
  • Impaling the Seax
  • Reporting on Wincestre
  • In the Hall of the Slain: Hordafylke
  • Where Legends Are Born
  • A Brother's Keeper

The Prophecies of the King: Hamtunscire

  • Kingdom's End
  • Holy Day
  • Reporting on Hamtunscire

Asgard Saga: Asgard

  • View Above All
  • Well-Traveled
  • Defensive Measures
  • Extended Family
  • Forging a Bond: Part 1
  • A Feline's Footfall
  • Taking Root
  • Forging a Bond: Part 2
  • The Big Finish
  • Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga: Jotunheim

  • Mistress of the Iron Wood
  • The Lost Cauldron
  • A Gift from the Past
  • A Feast to Remember
  • The Price of Wisdom

The Fate of the High One

  • To Serve the Light
  • Breaking the Order
  • A Brief History of the Hidden Ones

Vinland Saga: Vinland

  • In a Strange Land
  • The Hunting Grounds
  • Hunter of Beasts
  • Hunter's Repast
  • Reporting on Vinland

Also read: AC Valhalla Randvi Romance Guide: Check Out The Romance Options For Randvi

Also read: AC Valhalla Devil's Quoits: Checkout This Guide For Completing Devil's Quoits Quest

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND