AC Valhalla Main Quests: Check Out The Main Story AC Valhalla Quests List

AC Valhalla has been soaring to popularity every day. Players get to play as a mighty Viking called Eivor. They have the choice to play as a male character or a female character. Soon in the game, their conquest for conquering England starts and the player’s long and eventful journey begins. During this journey, the players learn more about their origin and also learns the way of the Assassins. AC Valhalla also has a huge amount of quests for the players to dwell in. Many players would like to know AC Valhalla Main Quests.

AC Valhalla Main Quests

AC Valhalla is a massive game and the players need to put in a huge number of hours to complete this game. There are many types of AC Valhalla Quests. These AC Valhalla Quests include main quests, side quests, world quests, bounties, and more. The main quests take the story of AC Valhalla ahead, the rest of the quests do not affect the story in any way. Players will need to complete all the main quests in order to play through the story of AC Valhalla. Check out the list of AC Valhalla main quests below:

Battle for the Northern Way: Rygjafylke

Honor Bound

Family Matters

A Seer's Solace

The Prodigal Prince

Rude Awakening

A Cruel Destiny

Birthrights

The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way: Ravensthorpe

The Swan-Road Home

Settling Down

The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga: Ledecestrescire

The Sons of Ragnar

Bartering

Rumors of Ledecestre

The Walls of Templebrough

Tilting the Balance

Heavy Is The Head

Hunted

Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma: Grantebridgescire

The Great Scattered Army

Orphans of the Fens

Glory Regained

Razing Earnningstone

Unholy Father

Storming Ravensburg

The Stench of Treachery

An Island of Eels

Reporting on Grantebridgescire

The Tale of Thegn Oswald: East Anglia

Kingmaker

The Measure of a Norseman

A Triumphant Return

Raising Iron

A Fury from the Sea

Wedding Horns

Reporting on East Anglia

The Paladin's Stone: Oxenefordscire

Brewing Rebellion

Pilgrimage to St. Albanes

Blood from a Stone

Chipping Away

Fiery Ambush

Ringing Cyne Belle

The Saga Stone

Reporting on Oxenefordscire

The City of War: Lunden

Walls and Shadows

Firing the Arrow

Bleeding The Leech

Smashing the Compass

Reporting on Lunden

The Book of Dragons: Sciropescire

War Weary

The Supply Line

Ransacking Wenlocan

Bloody Path to Peace

King Killer

Reporting on Sciropescire

The Instrument of the Ancients: Cent

The Abbot's Gambit

Puppets and Prisoners

The Man Behind the Man

A Bloody Welcome

Reporting on Cent

A Breviary of Broken Hearts: Essexe

An Uncommon Proposition

Childhood Sweetheart

Old Wounds

Taken

Twists and Turns

Reporting on Essexe

The Siege of Portcestre: Suthsexe

Reaver of the South

Arrive Unexpected

Let Them Eat Ashes

Scorched Earth

Severing the Lines

Storming the Walls

Of All That Has Passed

Reporting on Suthsexe

The Lay of Hunwald: Lincolnscire

A Noble Escort

Homecoming

In the Absence of an Ealdorman

Salve for a Fresh Wound

The Thegn of Lincoln

Where the Stone Falls

A Sword-Shower in Anecastre

Reporting on Lincolnscire

The City of Greed: Jorvik

The Welcoming Party

Burning the Firebrand

Pricking the Needle

Closing the Vault

Reporting on Jorvik

The Sayings of Halfdan: Eurvicscire

War in the North

Honor Has Two Edges

Road to Hamartia

This Son of Jorvik

Honor's Hubris

Of Blood and Bonds

Reporting on Eurvicscire

A Tale of Wicker-Fire: Glowecestrescire

The First Night of Samhain

Clues and Riddles

The Stolen King

A Love Betrayed

The Gutted Lamb

The Burning of the Wicker Man

Reporting on Glowecestrescire

A Tale of Two Jarls: Snotinghamscire

Old Friends

On Borrowed Time

Adorning the Adorned

Rowdy Raiders

Of Blood and Gods

Under the Skin

Farewells and Legacies

Reporting on Snotinghamscire

The City of Faith: Wincestre

The Reeve of Wincestre

Choking the Gallows

Plucking the Quill

Impaling the Seax

Reporting on Wincestre

In the Hall of the Slain: Hordafylke

Where Legends Are Born

A Brother's Keeper

The Prophecies of the King: Hamtunscire

Kingdom's End

Holy Day

Reporting on Hamtunscire

Asgard Saga: Asgard

View Above All

Well-Traveled

Defensive Measures

Extended Family

Forging a Bond: Part 1

A Feline's Footfall

Taking Root

Forging a Bond: Part 2

The Big Finish

Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga: Jotunheim

Mistress of the Iron Wood

The Lost Cauldron

A Gift from the Past

A Feast to Remember

The Price of Wisdom

The Fate of the High One

To Serve the Light

Breaking the Order

A Brief History of the Hidden Ones

Vinland Saga: Vinland

In a Strange Land

The Hunting Grounds

Hunter of Beasts

Hunter's Repast

Reporting on Vinland

