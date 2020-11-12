AC Valhalla Map: Here Are All The Location Details For All The Treasure Maps

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the latest action role-playing genre video game that is developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is also the 12th biggest instalment in the Assassin's Creed series and its 22nd release. The previous title which is a prequel to AC Valhalla is known as Assassin's Creed Odyssey and it released in 2018. Continue reading to know all about the AC Valhalla map.

AC Valhalla Treasure Map

In AC Valhalla there are various regions and each has its own set of treasures. Take a look at all the regions along with a brief location guide to find the treasures.

Rygjafylke Treasure Map Guide: This treasure can be obtained by going under the fast travel location on the large island. Here the players will be able to find a big tunnel that goes through the entire mountain. After getting inside there will be a little bit of loot to gather, and a shield and finally the treasure.

Ledecestrescire Treasure Map Guide: For finding this treasure, go to the waterway in this region. Here you will be able to find a tunnel leading to the place under the nearby ruins. Head into the tunnel and take a right at the end. There will be a box that will be blocking a small passage. Just destroy the box and slide through the gap and you will get the treasure map.

East Anglia Treasure Map Guide: You will find the treasure map in Edmund’s Hope. There is a small church here along with a locked hut. Get inside the church. Shoot the ladder above to make it dropdown. Climb the ladder for finding the key to the hut in which you will find the treasure map.

Oxenefordscire Treasure Map Guide: In the southern heaths of Oxenefordscire, there is a vast pasture. The livestock act as my protector. They hum and haw away the evil demons. Find the peculiar ruin. You can find me where the waters used to run. The lost shimmer of its wavelets still shines within me.

Sciropescire Treasure Map Guide: You can find the buried treasure on the Western edge of Sciropescire. There’s a huge castle here with a small body of water down below, a large pond with a dock and a fisherman. It’s shallow water and you can find the buried treasure a few feet in front of where the fisherman and dock are.

Cent Treasure Map Guide: There’s a huge snake painted onto the side of a hill at this location. Near the head you’ll find a few rocks. You will find the treasure nesting against the rocks. Beware of the snakes, there’s quite a few in this small area.

Eurvicscire Treasure Map Guide: You can find the treasure hoard map here, atop a small ruined tower, just South East of the town of Jorvik.

Jorvik Treasure Map Guide: Forseti’s Rest is the area surrounding the Southern fast travel point in Jorvik. The lady standing on the Southern border is a statue holding a small cup. Simply climb the statue at this location and find the treasure resting atop her hand.

Essexe Treasure Map Guide: There’s a large church here that has both the treasure map and a Book of Knowledge. Access is behind a locked door. Simply search the exterior walls of the church.

Wincestre Treasure Map Guide: This is a clue and it is a piece of a map. You’ll find this map piece in a large body of water, which looks like an ocean and has a large island in the centre along with a boat.

Snotinghamscire Treasure Map Guide: Head to this location, the Southern tip of Snotinghamscire, the Minninglow Woods. There’s a circle of trees surrounding a well. The treasure can be seen right in front of the well.

Suthsexe Crawelie Treasure Hoard Map Guide: Head to this location. In the middle of the pond is a tiny island covered in flowers. Swim over to the small island and you will be able to get the treasure spot in the flower beds.

SuthsexeSuthsexe Hoard Map Guide: ​​​​​​​ Just to the North East of Monk’s Lair lays Chertsey Abbey Ruins. Head to the ruins and as you approach, you will notice a huge tree just South of the ruins, resting near the waterside.

Suthsexe Witch's House Guide: ​​​​​​​ There is a large figure chalked into the side of this hillside. Around the chest area, you will find the treasure spot. This location is a little bit in the direction of South-East of the Cistern Tower.

Suthsexe Treehouse Shoppe Map Guide: This is in the ​​​​​​​ South direction, to the Brimclif Monastery. You will come across a bridge-like rock surface that leads across to a cross that is placed or is either stuck in the ground. Dive off the cliff past the cross. Here there will be some boats under the water. The treasure can be located next to one of the sunken boats.

Hamtunscire Hoard Map Guide: ​​​​​​​ You can find the treasure at this location in Hamtunscire, in the woods at the North direction of Werham. There will be a big red tree surrounded by some water. There is some cracked earth in front of the tree and here is where you’ll find the treasure.

Grantebridgescire Hoard Map Guide: ​​​​​​​ You can find this treasure by going ahead in the direction of South of Grantebridge. There’s a small collection of huts near the port. Just East of the port is a well next to a tree that is heavily leaning to one side. Break down the top of the well, a strike with your sword is enough, and then navigate to the bottom of the well to find your treasure

Lincolnscire Hoard Map Guide: ​​​​​​​ You can find the treasure here, to the far East of Lincolnscire, near Skegi’s Beard. There is a tower overlooking the water, you can’t miss it. At the very top of the tower, next to a wooden beam and some birds, you will find the buried treasure there.



