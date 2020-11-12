AC Valhalla Mushroom Gates Location: Follow This Guide To Solve The Mystery

Ever since the release of AC Valhalla on the 10th November, players have been going through many different mysteries that will reward them with higher value loot and treasures. One of these quests is the mushroom mystery gates which ask the players to solve the correct order of gates. Continue reading to know all about this mushroom mystery location.

AC Valhalla Mushroom Gates

For solving this mushroom mystery (also known as the Fly Agaric Norway Mystery) in AC Valhalla, the players will have to go through the gates in a specific order. The first thing to do is to read the note at the altar which can be found in front of the statues.

This will tell you more than enough for finding the correct order. All you need to do is go through in the order as mentioned below and you will solve the Fly Agaric Norway Mystery:

Thor Thor’s gate is all the way to the right

Freyja Freyja’s gate is to the left of the altar

Odin Odin’s gate is behind and to the left.



