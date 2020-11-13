AC Valhalla Nickel Ingot Locations: Follow This Brief Guide To Find These Ingots

The Nickel Ingot in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is one of the most important resources that the players will be able to use for upgrading their weapons and gear at the blacksmith. As the players move ahead in the game journey, they will need all the perks and resources that they can get. Continue reading to know where to find nickel ingot in AC Valhalla.

AC Valhalla Nickel Ingot Locations

For gathering these Nickel Ingots, some of the things that you can do are:

Find more chests and open them

buy them or trade them in exchange for items and fish.

The locations to find Nickel Ingots are East Anglia, Lunden, Essexe, Cent, Suthsexe, Oxenefordscire, Sciropescire, Lincolnscire etc.

It’s one of the rare resources so if in any area you find Carbon Ingots, then start looking somewhere else for Nickel Ingots.

Head to mid-tier locations to get your hands on some Nickel Ingots.

Once you find one Nickel Ingot, you will be able to purchase them from Stores.

Simply head to a store and talk to the Merchant. You can then buy them for 250 Silver.

Other than these, one can get the Nickel Ingots by trading hunting deliveries like animal parts in return for special items or rewards. The same process works for Fishing deliveries.



