AC Valhalla Oswald Choices - Know All About The Fate Of Rued In Valhalla

While playing AC Valhalla, the players will come across many different choices and consequences Some will have minor effects with short term consequences (the immediate situation and characters present at that time). On the other hand, some actions can give rise to long-term impact and even decide on what could happen during the end of the game. For this quest in your travels during East Anglia adventures, you will meet a character named Reud and you will have to make a decision if he should be allowed to live or not. Continue reading to know all about AC Valhalla choices.

AC Valhalla Oswald Choices - Rued will Die or Live?

The consequences that you will face on deciding Rued's fate can go one of the two ways mentioned below:

Choosing Reud to Die -

You speak to Oswald and tell your decision that Rued deserves death and kill him.

Now Oswald will be disappointed at this decision and will say to you that men like you and him are supposed to change if there is any kind of peace to be expected on this land.

This will prevent Rued from interrupting the wedding later on in the game.

Finnr will join your crew.

Choosing Reud to Live -

Choosing Reud to live will make Eivor claim that the rightful king of East Anglia has saved Reud’s life on this day.

Reud will be arrested and taken away.

Oswald is now going to be happy and will thank Eivor for making this rightful decision of saving Reud’s life.

Later on into the story, Reud will appear and threaten to kill the king at Oswald’s wedding.

To be able to recruit Finnr into your clan, you will have to fight on the king's behalf.

If Oswald fights, Finnr will not join your clan.

