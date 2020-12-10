AC Valhalla Oxenfordscire Wealth: Learn About Oxenfordscire Wealth Here

AC Valhalla is a game for the players that need to get stirred up in a new world. They have made a world stirred by Norse Folklore and the players will step into the role of a striking Viking. During the journey, the players will similarly be adjusted with their Assassin roots. Players will have various excursions and errands to complete in the game to get rewards and progress in the game. They will likewise wind up searching for different plunder in AC Valhalla. Many have asked about AC Valhalla Oxenfordscire Wealth.

AC Valhalla Oxenfordscire Wealth

Like many of the regions and areas in AC Valhalla, there are a certain amount of treasures hidden that players can find for themselves and also to 100% complete the location. These treasures are called wealth, and there is plenty of wealth to find in AC Valhalla. Certain players have been facing trouble locating the Oxenfordscire Wealth. Oxenfordscire is a large area and contains 22 items of wealth. Here’s all the Oxenfordscire Wealth in AC Valhalla:

Hammeham Nickle Ingot Evinghou Tower Nickle Ingot Shrine of Camulus Nickle Ingot Leah Villa Garrison Nickle Ingot 1 Leah Villa Garrison Nickle Ingot 2 Goliath Nickle Ingot Perie Village Nickle Ingot Evisham Abbey Nickle Ingot Linforda Nickle Ingot Saint Albanes Abbey Raw Materials 1 Saint Albanes Abbey Raw Materials 2 Saint Albanes Abbey Raw Materials 3 Saint Albanes Abbey Raw Materials 4 Evisham Abbey Raw Materials 1 Evisham Abbey Raw Materials 2 Buckingham Raven Gear: Magister’s Vambraces – Superior Bracers Leah Villa Garrison Raven Gear: Magister’s Robes – Superior Torso Oxenforde Raven Gear: Magister’s Trousers – Superior Pants Cyne Belle Castle Wolf Gear: Shishi Guard – Superior Light Shield Leah Villa Garrison Book of Knowledge: Feign Death – Melee Ability Oxenforde Book of Knowledge: Vengeance of Thor – Melee Ability Crepelgate Fort Book of Knowledge: Man’s Best Friend – Ranged Ability

AC Valhalla Opal Guide

Opal is an important form of currency in the game. Opal cannot be bought or sold for quite some time in the game. After progressing further into the story, players will come across a character called Reda. This character will bring value to the Opal collected by the players. Players can use the collected Opal to buy decorations, tattoos, special weapons, and special armor from Reda. Reda will also provide small quests in exchange for Opal.

Reda is a member of the Thousand-Eyes Network and after meeting him, all agents of Thousand-Eyes Network, spread out in various regions of the map will provide goods in exchange for Opal to the player.

