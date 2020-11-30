AC Valhalla Oxenefordscire Location: Here's How To Find The Buried Treasure

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC Valhalla Oxewefordscire and are trying to find its location. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Oxewefordscire location.

AC Valhalla Oxewefordscire location

The riddle for this challenge says, " In the southern heaths of Oxenefordscire, there is a vast pasture. The livestock act as my protector. They hum and haw away the evil demons. Find the peculiar tree casting its shadow on a small ruin. You can find me where the waters used to run. The lost shimmer of its wavelets shill shines within me."

The riddle for this challenge says, “ In the southern heaths of Oxenefordscire, there is a vast pasture. The livestock act as my protector. They hum and haw away the evil demons. Find the peculiar tree casting its shadow on a small ruin. You can find me where the waters used to run. The lost shimmer of its wavelets shill shines within me.”

The players will need to head towards the southwestern region of Oxenefordscire in order to find the AC Valhalla Oxenefordscire location. As soon as you reach there, you will spot a bunch of pastures in the area. Out of those, only one borders a tiny ruin with a giant tree located right next to it.

Reach there and look for a well. In order to get the lot, the players will need to shoot the boards and jump down. The players will then find the AC Valhalla Oxenefordscire location. To help you guys out, we have also listed some more information about AC Valhalla.

More about AC Valhalla

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass contains two epic expansions and a bonus quest.



In addition, Free Seasonal Content will also be available for all players, including events, new game modes, and much more! — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 20, 2020

Assassins Creed Valhalla has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it takes the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.

IGN: 8/10

Games Radar+: 4.5/5

GameSpot: 8/10

