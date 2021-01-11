AC Valhalla Puppets And Prisoners: Follow This Guide To Easily Complete The Quest

Assassin's Creed Valhalla comes under the game genre of an action role-playing video game and is developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Valhalla is the 12th main instalment and the 22nd overall release in the Assassin's Creed series, and a successor to the 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The game is available on all the major gaming platforms including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows.

Also read | Genshin Impact Summit Shaper: Check Out This 5 Star Genshin Impact Sword

AC Valhalla Puppets and Prisoners

Also read | Destiny 2 Trials Map This Week: What Are The Trials Of Osiris Rewards?

The mission location is at the south of Cent.

Go there and talk to Basim and Cynebert in order to start the quest.

Now you will have to start following Basim on foot and then by riding a horse which will lead you to a field nearby.

After you reach this field, he will give you a task of kidnapping a person named Tedmund.

When you are near the objective marker just use the raven for locating his location.

Just wait till he starts running as you will need to chase him down. When you are close, just tackle or hit to catch him. Tie him up, put him on the horse and then take him to the objective marker.

After arriving at your objective location, put him on the ground.

Here, a cutscene with Cynebart will start and you will need to head over to the Dane camp.

There will be enemy guards here, just kill all of them and talk to the Danes.

This will trigger another cutscene and the quest ends here.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke, Honor Bound, Family Matters, A Seer's Solace, The Prodigal Prince, Rude Awakening, A Cruel Destiny, Birthrights and The Seas of Fate.

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe, The Swan-Road Home, Settling Down and The Alliance Map.

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire, The Sons of Ragnar, Bartering, Rumors of Ledecestre, The Walls of Templebrough, Tilting the Balance, Heavy Is The Head, Hunted and Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire, The Great Scattered Army, Orphans of the Fens, Glory Regained, Razing Earnningstone, Unholy Father, Storming Ravensburg, The Stench of Treachery, An Island of Eels and Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard, View Above All, Well-Traveled, Defensive Measures, Extended Family, Forging a Bond: Part 1, A Feline's Footfall, Taking Root, Forging a Bond: Part 2, The Big Finish and Binding Fate.

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim, Mistress of the Iron Wood, The Lost Cauldron, A Gift from the Past, A Feast to Remember and The Price of Wisdom.

Also read | AC Valhalla Black Shuck: Learn About This Legendary Beast In The Game

Also read | WoW Patch Notes Fix Issues With NPCs, Dungeons, Items And Rewards