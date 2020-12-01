AC Valhalla Quest To Find King Burgred's Location: Complete Guide To Locate His Hideout

There are many story quests in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Tilting the Balance is one of them. This quest is also a part of the Ledecesterscire story arcs. Players will have to find king Burgred’s hideout in order to capture him and force him to support the next candidate. Here is everything you need to know about AC Valhalla King Burgred location.

AC Valhalla King Burgred Hideout

So where to find King Burgred? Players will notice that the quest description says that he is hiding in an old crypt in the south of Ledecestrescire. This is also the place where the Arwy and Alne rivers join. Known by the name Offchurch, it can be located by going to the southwestern corner of the region-

After reaching here, you will need to either kill or get around a bunch of guards.

You can find the entrance to the hideout by going through the crypt.

Once you go in, just keep following the corridors.

They will lead you through several chambers with varying types of enemies. Almost all of these enemies can be either battled and defeated or just left. There are no restrictions for battle in this quest.

In the end, you’ll come face to face with king Burgred in his chamber, and you’ll have to fight him.

It’s not a difficult fight and when he admits defeat, you need to tie him up and bring him back to base.

Find and get your horse, put the man on it and ride away.

