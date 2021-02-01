Hitman 3 Estate Wines Challenge: Learn How To Complete This Hitman 3 Discovery Challenge

Hitman 3 is the latest installment to the Hitman 3 franchise and provides the perfect end for the trilogy. This new game has completely redeveloped the way players go about assassinating their targets and various other enemies in the game. Players can find their own innovative ways to complete executions in the game. This increases the level of Immersion for players in Hitman 3. Hitman 3 missions also have challenges that players can complete. One of the challenges players have been enquiring about is the Hitman 3 Estate Wines Challenge.

Hitman 3 Estate Wines Challenge

Hitman 3 has many levels that players have to find their own way around and figure out an innovative way to take out their targets. The developers have instilled special Hitman 3 challenges that players can complete during the missions for special bonus rewards. The Estate Wines Challenge is one of the many Hitman 3 Challenges in the game.

The Estate Wines Challenge comes into play during the Farewell Mission in Mendoza. During this mission, the players are in a vineyard which is the best place to complete this challenge. This is one of the discovery challenges in the game where the players need to find and collect three bottles of wine in the whole area. Check out the estate wines locations below:

The first bottle of wine is located in the reception area, players will have to sneakily take the bottle away when the receptionist in the main lobby isn’t looking

The second bottle of wine can be found on a table located close by to the reception area, towards the right-hand side.

For the third and final bottle of wine, the players will have to travel a floor up and enter a room, as soon as they enter through the doors, they will see the last bottle of wine in front of them.

Hitman 3 Challenges

While completing Hitman 3 missions, players can also take part in various challenges and avail bonus rewards by completing them. There are different sets of challenges spread across every mission that will take up the player’s time. These challenges have been spread across categories, Assassinations, Feats, Discoveries, and more. There are a huge number of challenges for every mission and completing every single one of them will take the players closer to 100% completion. These challenges can sometimes be painstaking and tedious so it is advisable for players to be patient while attempting to complete these challenges.

