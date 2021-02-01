Hitman 3 Grapes Of Wrath Challenge: Check Out How To Do This Hitman 3 Feat Here

Hitman 3 is the most recent portion of the Hitman Franchise and finishes the set of three in the most ideal manner. The game has everything, from better than ever illustrations and playstyle to better approaches for kills and significantly more. The game has added new innovative ways for the players to investigate and execute their assassinations. A significant number of these executions likewise incorporate extra challenges. Players want to learn more about the Hitman 3 Grapes of Wrath Challenge.

Hitman 3 Grapes of Wrath Challenge

Hitman 3 has many levels that players have to find their own way around and figure out an innovative way to take out their targets. The developers have instilled special Hitman 3 challenges that players can complete during the missions for special bonus rewards. Grapes of Wrath Challenge is one of the many Hitman 3 Challenges in the game.

The Grapes of Wrath Challenge comes into play during the Farewell Mission in Mendoza. During this mission, the players are in a vineyard which is the best place to complete this challenge. This challenge is more on the funnier side of things as the player needs to get a kill on an NPC by making them slip on a bunch of grapes. Here’s how to do the Hitman 3 Grapes of Wrath Challenge:

When they reach the area, players will have to get their hands on a Guard Disguise to enter the Vineyard.

Once they are in the players need to find a building located in the center of the Vineyard

Inside this building, the players will find Lab Equipment and a Grape Knife

The players need to pick up and use this Grape Knife to get their hands on a bunch of grapes

Throwing the Grapes at the Guards will not help complete the challenges, players will have to make sure that the Guard slips and falls because of the grapes

To do this the players will have to place the cluster of grapes in the path of the NPC and distract them at the same time

The NPCs can be distracted by either using nearby generators or tossing a coin or many more ways. Once they are distracted the players will have to toss the grapes in their path to make them slip and fall.

To toss the Grapes on the Playstation the players will have to use the buttons L1 and R1. To toss the Grapes on Xbox the players will have to use the button LB and RB.

