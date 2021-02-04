AC Valhalla Taking Root: What Is It? A Comprehensive Guide On Completing This Quest

Taking Root in AC Valhalla is the seventh quest in the Asgard saga. It begins at the peak of Asgard, and it is also a synchronization point. If you are able to get there, you’ll see that your potential gets to its most powerful and you’ll get a chance to have your peak quest item riddle in your inventory. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Taking Root in AC Valhalla, how to complete this Taking Root quest successfully and more.

The Taking Root quest is part of the Asgard story arc. As mentioned earlier, it is the seventh quest in the Asgard storyline. If you’ve completed the AC Valhalla Settlement, you may have come across Ivaldi. You complete this quest in order to help him. He asks you to fetch a number of items to forge a Gleip. In this quest, you need to solve a riddle and collect the root of a mountain to help him out. In the upcoming section, we are going to learn how to solve the AC Valhalla Taking Root riddle.

How to solve the AC Valhalla Taking Root riddle?

The first thing you are going to do in this quest is that you need to head to the synchronization point at the top of the mountain. The quest marker on the map will guide you to the right spot. Once you’ve successfully climbed to the very top of the mountain, face north and look over the edge. You’ll see a haystack with a stone next to it. Access your torch from the quick menu and set fire to the hay by throwing the torch. When the fire vanishes, collect the stone. Next, you’ll have to go to the very edge of the cliff. When you go to the cliff, you should remember that you need to be facing the north side. After reaching there, you’ll see a small lake.

Throw the stone into the lake. By now, Eivor should make a comment to alert you that you are on the right track. After that, all you need to do is to dive off the edge of the cliff to collect the item that spawns. There you’ll have an important item. Take this to Ivaldi in order to complete the quest.

AC Valhalla update