Smite 8.2 Patch Notes: Tiamat Debuts In The Main Game; God Balances And Bug Fixes

Hi-Rez Studios has rolled out the next major update for its popular free-to-play game Smite. The latest Smite 8.2 update introduces a bunch of new god skins and marks the debut of Tiamat in the main game. It also focuses on god balances, gameplay improvements, and implementing some much-needed bugs fixes. Let's take a look at everything new arriving with the new Smite update 8.2.

Smite 8.2 patch notes

Here's a list of all the major changes arriving with the Smite 8.2 patch update:

New Babylonian Mage

Tiamat - Goddess of the Salt Sea

Death Begets Life

While in Flying stance Tiamat gains health from nearby ally and enemy deaths, less from minions. In the Ground stance, she gains up to 5 Hardened Scales, damage mitigation that breaks after a certain amount of damage is taken. Normal minions do not provide Hardened Scales.

Large heal: 40 + 8 per level

Small heal: 5 + 0.5 per level

Scale Mitigation: 60%

Shield value: 50 + 10 per level

Primordial Onslaught

Tiamat gathers power, allowing her to fire orbs of energy at the end of the channel. Each orb damages enemies and stops on enemy gods. Hitting the same enemy deals 15% less damage each time, to a minimum of 70% reduction. This ability can fire additional projectiles at ranks 3 and 5.

Damage: 60/70/80/90/100 (+55% of your Magical Power)

Cost: 55/60/65/70/75

Cooldown: 10

Ruination

Tiamat creates an energy field dealing low damage to enemies in the entire area and then a larger amount in the inner area. The inner area of the field also stuns enemies for a short duration.

Area Damage: 40/55/70/85/100 (+30% of your Magical Power)

Inner Damage: 60/95/130/165/200 (+40% of your Magical Power)

Stun Duration: 1s

Cost: 65/70/75/80/85

Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12

Grounding Dive

Tiamat dives into the fight landing on all fours, dealing damage and switching to her Ground stance. This ability also provides Tiamat one Hardened Scale.

Damage: 40/80/120/160/200 (+40% of your Magical Power)

Cost: 40

Cooldown: 22/20/18/16/14

Children of Creation

Tiamat is able to summon one of her children onto the battlefield. Summon Serpents: Serpents that travel down lanes and act as minions. Summon Beast: Kusarikku who stands guard waiting for enemy gods. Summon Storm: Umu Dabrutu, the storm that chases enemies.

Cost: 0

Cooldown: 0

Summon Serpents

Tiamat places a pit of creation which spawn Serpents of Tiamat that act like minions, travelling down lanes and attacking nearby enemies. 2 Serpents spawn every 10s and the deployable creates 3 waves before disappearing. Enemies hit by the serpents have their damage done reduced. Enemies can also stand on the pit to destroy it early.

Damage: 10 (+8% of your Magical Power)

Damage Reduction: 10/15/20/25/30 %

Hit Points: 2

Minion Damage: 1 HP lost per 3 hits

Cost: 50/55/60/65/70

Cooldown: 46/42/38/34/30

Summon Beast

Tiamat calls forth Kusarikku who stands guard at the target location. If an enemy god comes too close, he charges, slows and attacks them.

Charge Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+20% of your Magical Power)

Basic attack Damage: 15/20/25/30/35 (+15% of your Magical Power)

Slow: 80% for 1s

Health: 250 + 100 per level

Lifetime: 30s

Cost: 50/55/60/65/70

Cooldown: 46/42/38/34/30

Summon Storm

Tiamat calls on the power of Umu dabrutu, conjuring a violent storm that follows enemies before knocking them upward and dissipating.

Initial Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+30% of your Magical Power)

Damage: 10/15/20/25/30 (+10% of your Magical Power) every 0.4s

Lifetime: 4s

Cost: 50/55/60/65/70

Cooldown: 46/42/38/34/30

Consume

Tiamat fires a cone dealing damage and slowing enemies hit. Minions, Large Monsters or Buff Holders hit under a health threshold are executed. Tiamat can immediately consume her Serpent and Beast pets to provide a Hardened Scale. When Tiamat consumes a Buff Holder she gains their buff while the original can still be picked up by allies. This allows Tiamat to pick up a second buff as well. Tiamat can only have one consumed and one regular buff at a time.

Damage: 60/95/130/165/200 (+60% of your Magical Power)

Slow: 25% for 1.5s

Execute Threshold: 30/35/40/45/50%

Cost: 55/60/65/70/75

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8

Outburst

Tiamat slams the ground creating seismic rifts that erupt in succession in front of her, damaging and knocking up enemies hit.

Damage: 50/80/110/140/170 (+50% of your Magical Power)

Cost: 65/70/75/80/85

Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10

Rising Flight

Tiamat rears up sending out a blast of energy, dealing damage to enemies and sending herself backwards as she returns to her Flying stance.

Damage: 40/80/120/160/200 (+40% of your Magical Power)

Cost: 40

Cooldown: 22/20/18/16/14

Tempest of Undoing

Tiamat causes a celestial outburst around her, dealing initial damage and damage over time effect to every enemy nearby. Tiamat also gains one Hardened Scale per enemy god hit.

Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+30% of your Magical Power)

Burn Damage: 10/20/30/40/50 (+5% of your Magical Power) every 0.5s

Burn Duration: 2s

Cost: 100

Cooldown: 20

New God Skins

Voodoo Rock Baron Samedi

Infinite Avatar Vamana

Chichen Pizza Xbalanque

Arachnoid Arachne

Wildstyle Mulan

Northern Warder Khepri

Azure Sea Tiamat

Ascended Tiamat

Tiamat

Quality of Life updates

General

Starter Text Highlighted the “Can be upgraded at level X” portion of the starter item text. Fixed many aura items that had their passives mislabeled. Aura items should say AURA and now PASSIVE. Added range values to many of the new starter items that have an effect based on range from allies.

Not Brawling Text Update Updated the Not Brawling tooltip to be more descriptive of what it actually impacts and for what amount.

Role trade Increased cooldown from 8s to 12s on initiating a role trade



Esports and Live Streams HUB

Viewer Pass 600 Gem Bundle Includes Hammer Time Recall Skin Double VP gain for the Season

Viewer Points Players will be able to bring up to 75k VP with them into 8.2. If you have more than that in 8.2 you will be reduced down to 75k VP gain will now work entirely through the twitch drop systems

Viewer Store There’s a new 500k Points Reward, Valkyrie Bride Thor will be removed at this time - Chichen Pizza Xbalanque There’s a new 200k Points Viewer Store Skin, The Dunkfather Odin will be removed at this time - Infinite Avatar Vamana Artemis and Raijin Skins will remain in the Viewer Store at 200k Points There will still be 3 rotating past exclusive skins for 75k points Adding a new set of non-skin cosmetics for lower VP amounts 20k points for new rotating cosmetics 10k points for previously released rotating cosmetics

Voting Tab This tab is intentionally hidden until developers reveal their S8 SPL teams at a later time

Teams Tab This tab is intentionally hidden until developers reveal their S8 SPL teams at a later time



Earn free rewards

This system should now be rolled out to 100% of players

Since the Odyssey Reckoning Event is leaving the game, the big 50 Ad reward will be replaced with a new “Free Reward Chest”

This has the same contents and functions in the same way as the Odyssey Chest did

Hotfix issues fixed in live client

Freya Fixed an issue where she could do more damage than intended with Manikin’s Scepter

Aphrodite Fixed an issue where love birds were hitting enemies who were outside the intended hit area

Gem of Focus Fixed the issue where this item would make you take more damage instead of less damage

Conquest Removed the unintended “Jungle Conqueror” mechanic

PlayStation Fixed multiple instances of issues causing the game to crash

Loading Frames Fixed an issue where players were given the wrong rank loading frame

Ymir Fixed an issue where the walking blight skin was using base FX in some cases

Rage Fixes an issue where this item would lose 10 Physical Power when it evolved

Artio Fixed an issue where mana costs did not match intended values in certain stances

Performance Applied a series of changes to SMITE’s backend tech to improve the ability to support more players, and better track match manager issues



Bug fixes

UI

Fixed an issue where the extra report text details were missing on consoles

Fixed an issue where gold and lower Season 7 Ranked Loading Frames were not displaying properly. Players already own their proper frame but developers have them disabled because they do not function. S7 ranked frames should be visible and working on 8.2 launch day for all players.

Fixed an issue where Ranked Win Count in UI is still displaying wins from last season

Fixed an issue where the Ranked info tab was displaying outdated MMR ranges

Fixed an issue where Custom builds and recommended builds won't upgrade starters for you

Fixed an issue where items would appear in a different order in-game than they did in the god builder

General Gameplay

Global Healing Reduction Fixed an issue where the new “brawling” rule was affecting mana heals and other resources. This rule is intended to only apply to HP Healing from abilities and life steal. This icon will now display on the debuff side with debuff colouring

Conquest Increased timer precision for the first spawn of each jungle camp Greater Scorpions (Jungle) Fixed an issue that caused these Scorpions to scale faster than intended and stop scaling after 10 minutes Fixed an issue where their FX around buff camps would not always play Fixed an issue where the Greater Scorpion in Gold Fury’s pit would display a HUD health bar – this is intended to only have an in-world health par

Lesser Scorpion (Lane) Fixed an issue where this NPC was scaling much slower than intended

Void Camp Fixed an issue with Alpha Chimera scaling that caused it to provide 6 more XP than intended Fixed an issue with the base doors that caused them to rotate and animate in the wrong direction Fixed an issue with Chaos Fire minions displaying their fire FX incorrectly Fixed Hera’s polymorph only transforming enemy Gods into harpies Fixed an issue where Speed and Mana camps were aggressive towards players passing through their leash radius Adjusted the height of several trees and assets that flying gods could clip into Fixed a series of collision issues where collision did not match environment art Fixed Order Base Arches to not block god vision while using aerial ultimates

Role Guides Fixed an issue where waypoint on Pyromancer could persist after the second time it was slain

God AI Bots Fixed an issue where they weren’t playing proper roles on custom conquest Fixed an issue where bots weren’t going to proper lanes in co-op conquest Fixed an issue where bots weren’t playing proper roles in Arena.



Gods

Izanami Fixed an issue where Izanami’s basic attacks would gain a small amount of range at a specific attack speed range

Bacchus Fixed an issue where his Drunk-o-meter was being reduced by the new global “brawling” rule

Sol Fixed an issue where her heat was being reduced by the new global “brawling” rule

Erlang Shen Fixed an issue where the turtled form sometimes won't get a shield if cancelled very quickly after firing it

Yemoja Fixed an issue where the Mastermind Skin was playing default audio on certain abilities

Kumbhakarna Fixed an issue where certain combat animation would not appear as intended

Bakasura Fixed an issue where Bakasura could devour the ward he receives from the eye of the jungle

Athena Fixed an issue where certain skins could leave a visual FX mark permanently after ulting

Fafnir Fixed an issue where his ability 3 could sometimes not deal damage or CC enemies who were within the hit area

Thor Fixed an issue where this god would T-pose in the lobby on certain skins

Baba Yaga Fixed an issue where her ult deployable would chase stealthed units

Janus Reimplemented the change to his ability 1 that was meant for 8.1 – This ability will now allow for Janus and any enemies hit by the banish CC to be hit as they fall after exiting the portal. Janus and Enemies will not be hittable while entering the portal, though.



Items

Bumba’s Hammer Fixed an issue where gods could hit allies or other objects to trigger this effect. Paired with this fix the item will be re-enabled for all Guardians now

Death’s Temper Fixed an issue where this was not providing Bonus Basic Attack Damage.

Divine Ruin and Brawlers Beat Stick These were incorrect on 8.1 Patch notes. Both Items are intended to apply 30% reduced healing. In-game text and in-game numbers throughout 8.1 have been at 30%. Only the 8.1 web patch notes state 35% Toxic blade had the same issue except for 15% in-game vs 20% on notes

Spartan Flag Fixed an issue where this item’s passive was spawning on enemy locations instead of the owner's location

Infused Sigil Fixed an issue where if the item owner was CC’d at the same time as gaining the last stack, the explosion would not detonate

Sacrificial Shroud Fixed an issue where this item was damaging gods multiple times on abilities that could be refired. It will also no longer deal damage on toggles.



