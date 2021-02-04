Genshin Impact Five Flushes Of Fortune Guide: Check Out This Genshin Impact Event

Genshin Impact is the newly released RPG fantasy game and has risen to popularity suddenly. This sudden rise to popularity can be attributed to the free-to-play nature of the game. The game also provides a wide range of characters to choose from and play around with a massive variety and categories of weapons, and much more. Every character has their own set of elemental powers, these elemental powers can be helpful according to the situation the player is in. Players want to learn more about Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune.

Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune

A whole new event has arrived in the game with the new Genshin Impact update. This new event is called the Five Flushes of Fortune. In this event, the players are going to take up the role of photographers and go around capturing the beautiful world of Tevyat. For this event, the players will receive a ‘Kurious Kamera’ that they need to use to capture specific objects. Check out the Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune Guide to learn more.

Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune Guide

This new event has come with the new update. Players want to learn how to capture and what to capture from the new ‘Kamera’ they have received. In this event the players will receive various coloured items they need to capture as tasks and in return, they will receive Primogems Hero's Wit, and Mystic Enchantment Ore. Players will have to take this camera from Ji Tong in Liyue Harbor in order to start the event.

The camera is not a regular one, and it seems like it thinks and captures according to its whim. There is no dedicated capture button for the ‘Kamera’, players will just have to slide it out and if it finds any of the items it likes then it will capture an image on its own and the players will be notified by checking their inventory. The first coloured item that players need to capture are red coloured items. Check out all the red coloured items players can capture with the ‘Kamera’ below:

Sunsettias and Apples: Found widely in the wild.

Flaming Flowers: Found near Pyro Regisvine's cave.

Silk Flowers: Found around Liyue's temple.

Jueyun Chillis: Found in Qingce Village.

Snapdragons: Can be found all over, especially near rivers.

Windwheel Asters: Found in the wild, also at the Windrise Statue of the Seven.

