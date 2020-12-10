AC Valhalla Temple Of Mithras Wealth: Follow These Steps To Gain Entrance

There are some treasures in Assassin's Creed Valhalla which are locked and cannot be accessed until the players finish a certain quest. One of such treasures is the wealth found in Lunden's Temple of Mithras. The reason why most of the players get stuck here is that they are trying too early to access it. Keep on reading to find out how to gain access to AC Valhalla temple of Mithras here.

How to get Temple of Mithras Wealth in AC Valhalla

All you need to do is start the quest known as Wall and Shadows and finish it before trying to enter the temple of Mithras for the treasure. Now to start off with this quest you need to perform some tasks which are mentioned below:

Build the Hidden Ones' Bureau in Ravensthorpe

Collect medallions from Zealots

Get the Wall and Shadows quest by pledging to Lunden

Completing all of these will get you directed towards Lunden and you will need to enter the Temple of Mithras since it will be part of that quest.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



