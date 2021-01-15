AC Valhalla The Crozier: Know How To Kill This Member Of The Ancients

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the 12th major instalment and the 22nd release in the Assassin's Creed series. It comes under the game genre of action role-playing video game which is developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. The game is also a successor to the 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Continue reading to know where to find the Crozier.

AC Valhalla The Crozier

One of the Ancients members that the players will have to kill throughout the story of Assassin's Creed Valhalla is known as the Crozier. Follow these steps to finish this mission successfully:

The Crozier is not going to be hard to spot as the players will need to assassinate him during the main story mission.

During the main quest line of Lincolnshire you will have to go through the task of finding him.

The time when players actually see this Ancients member will depend on the choices made by them throughout the game.

The game gives a hint which goes like this - a crozier is a hooked staff a bishop carries.

You'll be given the choice to kill one of three people: Aelfgar, Hunwald or Bishop Herefrith.

If you choose to kill Aelfgar or Hunwald, it will be revealed that Bishop Herefrith is a member of the Order.

You'll go to raid his castle and kill him the next mission.

Choosing the Bishop from the start will get him killed by you and then it is revealed that he was The Crozier.

When you meet The Crozier, he'll be hiding out and won't put up a fight.

Its totally easy to kill him with an arrow or two, though you can save the ammunition and take him out with a few light attacks.

