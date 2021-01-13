Fortnite Lever Action Shotgun Arrives In Fortnite; Update 15.20 Now Available For Download

Epic Games is rolling out the next major update for its popular battle royale game Fortnite. The new Fortnite update 15.20 is set to bring new weapons to the game along with a bunch of other content. The downtime for the update began at around 4 AM ET, meaning that players will soon be able to log back into the game.

New shotgun in Fortnite

While there hasn't been much rumour or speculation surrounding the Fortnite 15.20, it is now learnt that a brand new lever action shotgun is making its way to Fortnite. According to a tweet by Fortnite leaker Lucas7yoshi, the shotgun will be able to take down enemies with a single shot. While not much detail has been revealed about the weapon, it will likely be quite destructive. The leaker also added that the weapon will be available in regular loot drops.

Apart from the lever action shotgun, there will also be a new exotic Hop Rock Dualies, which is essentially an exotic class dual-wielding gun. Luckily for players, user-built structures will be uneditable in the game with 'Disable Pre-Edits' ON until they are placed in the environment. This will make sure that players get the correct piece every time. There have also been speculations that the Predator skin could be the next Fortnite skin that may arrive as part of the upcoming Fortnite patch update. However, it has not been confirmed yet, with several sources claiming that it could release sometime later this year.

Fortnite players can now download the new Fortnite update on their gaming devices. The battle royale game is currently in Week 6 of Chapter 2, Season 5. Once you are able to log back into the game, you can start completing the remaining challenges and level up your Battle Pass. If you haven't purchased the new Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass yet, you can buy one by spending 950 V-bucks.

Fortnite is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

