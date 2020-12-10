AC Valhalla Wulfaswic Wealth Guide: Learn The Locations For Wulfaswic Wealth Here

AC Valhalla is a game for the players that want to become mixed up in an alternate world. They have made a world roused by Norse Folklore and the players will step in the robust boots of a bold Viking. During the excursion, the players will likewise be acclimated with their Assassin roots. Players will have numerous journeys and tasks to finish in the game to procure rewards and progress in the game. They will also find themselves looking for various loot in AC Valhalla. Many have inquired about AC Valhalla Wulfaswic Wealth.

AC Valhalla Wulfaswic Wealth

Like many of the regions and areas in AC Valhalla, there are a certain amount of treasures hidden that players can find for themselves and also to 100% complete the location. These treasures are called wealth, and there is plenty of wealth to find in AC Valhalla. One of the issues players are having is finding Wulfaswic Wealth. Wulfaswic wealth consists of three treasure chests. Here’s how to get AC Valhalla Wulfaswic Wealth:

All the 3 chests are inside straw roof huts in Wulfaswic, Essexe and all of them have barred doors so players will have to find a different way to enter them.

For the first house, the players will have to look for a moveable shelf near the house. They need to move this shelf to the side, and they will see the wall has not been fixed up properly and has been barricaded by wood. Players can use their arrow to break this wood and get inside the house and loot the chest,

For the second hut, players will have to climb on top and get to the roof, where they will find that there is a wooden covering that can be broken. Players need to break that to get inside the house and loot all the treasure, they can get back out by opening the barred door from the inside.

For the third house, the treasure is hidden in a smaller hut outside near the stream. There is an opening to get inside the house, but there is another way. Players will have to keep throwing torches at the door until the flammable, explosive pot on the other side catches fire. Once it does, it will explode the door lock open and players can collect the treasure concealed inside. Here the players will receive the ‘tear-stained’ letter.

