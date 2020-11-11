AC Valhalla Top 3 Tips, Difficulty Settings And PC Requirements

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a successor to the 2018 game Assassin's Creed Odyssey and falls under the genre of action role-playing video game. Developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft, Valhalla is the twelfth major instalment and the 22nd release in the Assassin's Creed game series. Continue reading to know all about the AC Valhalla difficulty and guide.
Exploration Difficulty in AC Valhalla Guide
For the players who want to change the difficulty settings just follow these steps:
- Press escape (or start) and go into the Options menu.
- Navigate to the Gameplay tab.
- Here you will find the Combat Difficulty options under Combat,
- Stealth Difficulty options under Stealth,
- Exploration Difficulty settings under Exploration.
Some of the tips that will help you in your journey in AC Valhalla are also mentioned below.
- Save resources for upgrading your rations and quiver in the early stages of the game
- Leather and Iron Ore are two of the most common resources in Valhalla and are primarily used to upgrade the weapons and armour.
- Saving them for building out your rations and quiver first is definitely going to help out in the long run, instead of just spending it on swords etc.
- Start with rations (every ration consumed provides an increase in health).
- Utilise the remaining to expand your quiver.
- Getting a kill with every arrow is really easy during the early game stages and players will need the extra ammo later on.
- Weapons and armour
- Using weapons and armour according to the playstyle is really important.
- Players should see the skill tree and check if the school of the Raven (Stealth), Wolf (Ranged), or Bear (Heavy) will suit them, and see whether they have got armour and weapons matching that school equipped.
- Get every Book of Knowledge in Norway
- Getting every Book of Knowledge in Scandinavia before you leave Norway is one of the best things that a player should do.
- Books of Knowledge give Eivor permanent access to abilities, so players will need as many as possible for making combat easier when they arrive in Britain.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC minimum system requirements
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1Ghz / Intel i5-4460 3.2Ghz
- GPU: AMD R9 380 4GB / Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB
- RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)
- Resolution: 1080p
- Targeted frame-rate: 30fps
- Video preset: Low
Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC recommended system requirements
Recommended for 1080p at 30fps
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2Ghz / Intel i7-4790 3.6Ghz
- GPU: AMD RX 570 8GB / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
- RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)
- Resolution: 1080p
- Targeted frame-rate: 30fps
- Video preset: High
Recommended for 1080p at 60fps
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 1700 3.0Ghz / Intel i7-6700 3.4Ghz
- GPU: AMD Vega 64 8GB / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB
- RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)
- Resolution: 1080p
- Targeted frame-rate: 60fps
- Video preset: High
