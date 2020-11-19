AC Valhalla: Who Is The Vault? Know All About Closing The Vault Quest

In AC Valhalla, Vault is a part of the Closing the Vault quest. Here the players will have to figure out who is The Vault. This would be one of the members of the Order of the Ancients that are financing the cult’s escapades. Continue reading to know all about the quest of who is the vault in AC Valhalla.

Also read | Brick In The Wall Cold War Evidence: Know All The Location Details Of This Evidence

Who is the Vault in AC Valhalla?

Also read | Genshin Impact Crown Of Sagehood: Know All About Obtaining This Unique Item

When the mission starts, the conclusion that most players come to is that the Vault can be one of these four people – Ricsige, Faravid, Audun, or Hjorr. The players will need to talk to all the council members of Jorvik that are present in the courtyard. Mainly, Audun, Faravid, Hjorr, and Ricsige. After that, you need to go and talk with Ljufvina again; she can be found standing to the left of Ricsige.

The choice actually is not going to matter. Whoever you choose, right or wrong, a specific number of events are going to happen, which will culminate into an all-out battle. Audun is Vault in the Closing the Vault quest. He will propose a huge toast to the lords and ladies of Jorvik. This food will be poisoned by Audun and after they all drink the wine, they will fall down on the floor. After this, Audun will start revealing who he is.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



Also read | AC Valhalla Lunden Mysteries: Find Out All Mysteries In Lunden Region

Also read | AC Valhalla Zealot Locations: Follow This Complete Guide To Find All The Zealots