AC Valhalla: Who To Give Silver To? Know All About This Quest

Assassin's Creed is one of the most famous action RPG games in the gaming community and it always has a decent number of quests that can have more than one outcome which the player will have to decide. In one of the quests, a decision will have to be made on who to give silver to in the Sciropescire territory. Continue reading to know all about this quest in AC Valhalla.

AC Valhalla: Who to Give Silver to?

You are going to have at least five choices when you are in this quest of making the decision on who to give Silver to in Sciropscire:

Ynyr the Advisor

Angharad

Ivarr the Viking

Rhodri

Gwriad.

Here are all the possible scenarios for choosing the best options:

If you choose Ynyr the Advisor then it will be actually a waste of the Silver. This is because down the line you will have to end up killing Ynyr.

If you choose Lady Angharad then this is also not going to have a big impact on the plot. She will later on, end up coming to the peace table with a deal anyway. If you give the silver to her then it means you gave it to an ally.

The best choice is to either keep the Silver or give it to Rhdori’s brother, Gwriad.

He will die after a while but you can at least loot the Silver back from his dead body right away.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



