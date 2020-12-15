Pokemon Go Jesse And James: A Meowth Shaped Balloon Can Now Be Spotted On Map

Pokémon Go is an augmented reality mobile game which was developed and published in 2016 by Niantic in a collaboration with The Pokémon Company. The game was mainly developed for Android and iOS platforms. Pokemon Go is a part of the entire Pokémon franchise and is the outcome of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. Recently in this game, players have spotted the famous Team Rocket duo - Jesse and James. Here is how you can find and fight them.

Also read | AC Valhalla Best Bow Location: Find Out About The Location Details Of Petra's Arc

How to Find Jesse and James in Pokemon Go Update?

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Panam Ending Guide: Check Out This Panam Ending Guide

There can't be a single Pokemon fan who wouldn't know about Jessie and James, the most infamous Team Rocket duo who have been in the anime series ever since its launch. Now they have also been spotted in Pokémon Go.

The duo made their debut during the Battle Go Fest Challenge which took place in July 2020. A Meowth shaped hot air balloon can now be seen along with the other Team Go Rocket Balloons and it can be found floating across the Pokémon Go map. Looking at the map using maximum zoom will help in spotting them.

When you tap on it, you will be able to encounter Jessie and James in a Pokemon battle. The mechanism for finding Jessie and James in Pokémon Go is exactly the same as how you would find the other Team Rocket Balloons. So according to that, you will be able to get the chance for encountering their balloon a minimum of 4 times a day.

Pokemon Go Update

The latest Pokemon Go update was launched on December 2 and it ran till December 8. Below are all the details for this update:

The Date and time for the latest update in Pokemon Go are as follows:

Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. local time

Features:

Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Bunnelby, Fletchling, Litleo, and Noibat will be appearing more frequently in the wild! In addition, Klefki will be appearing in the wild only in France. These Pokémon will be appearing in the wild after the event ends.

The following Pokémon will be hatching from Eggs! They’ll continue to hatch from Eggs after the event concludes.

Bunnelby, Fletchling, and Litleo will be hatching from 2 km Eggs.

Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie will be hatching from 5 km Eggs.

Espurr and Noibat will be hatching from 10 km Eggs.

Litleo and Espurr will be appearing in one-star raids.

Enjoy event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research tasks that lead to encounters with Pokémon such as Bunnelby and Fletchling as well as reward Venusaur Mega Energy, Charizard Mega Energy, and Blastoise Mega Energy.

Also read | How To Get Johnny Silverhands' Pistol And Car In Cyberpunk 2077?

Also read | AC Valhalla Secret Weapons: Check Out How To Get Secret Weapons In Game