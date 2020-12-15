Cyberpunk 2077 Kerry Romance Guide: How To Romance Kerry Eurodyne?

Cyberpunk 2077 has quickly become one of the most talked-about video games since releasing last week. The action RPG features various missions and side quests as part of the main story campaign. It also offers a plethora of customization options which allows players to make several tweaks to their character. As part of the gameplay, players also get to interact with a multitude of characters using the command features. Interestingly, the open-world title also offers players a number of romance options.

The game involves a total of seven Cyberpunk 2077 romance options with both men and women. Kerry Eurodyne is one of the people that you can connect with as part of a side quest. Today, we show you how to romance Kerry Eurodyne in our Kerry romance guide.

How to romance Kerry Eurodyne?

After your initial encounter with Kerry Eurodyne, you will get the option to reconnect with him later in the game. However, you should note that Kerry Eurodyne is gay, meaning you need to play as a male character to be able to romance or start a relationship with him.

Your character will meet Kerry once you have gone through the Rogue side quests. You will also be tasked with completing a few of his side quests. Make sure that you complete all the quests until you get to a mission called "Off the Leash." This is where you will have the opportunity to flirt with him. As you progress to a mission called Boat Drinks, you will finally get to kiss Kerry and make out on a Yacht. This will be the last side quest. After the mission, you will also have the option to get into a relationship with him if you wish to take things forward.

Players can also romance a bunch of other characters throughout the game which includes Judy Alvarez, Panam Palmer, Meredith Stout, Alt Cunningham and more. Cyberpunk 2077 is now available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Google Stadia platforms.

