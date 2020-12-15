Cyberpunk 2077 Romance Guide: Here's How To Romance Judy Alvarez

Cyberpunk 2077 has just been released and the fans are asking a lot of questions about the game. They are currently asking how to romance Jusy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077 because of the number of details the makers have added in this game. So to answer their question, how to romance Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077, we have listed all the information we had about it. Read more about how to romance Judy Alvarez.

Judy Romance Guide

To begin romance with Judy Alvarez, the players will need to take V that has a female voice tone and body type. You will be introduced to Judy at Lizzie's Bar in Watson. Mostly, the players do not see Judy for a long time after that so use the opportunity to talk to her there and show that you are interested in her by choosing the correct dialogue options. After reaching Act 2 of the main story, the players will then meet Judy again. They can directly go up to her and start a conversation to find out the whereabouts of Evelyn. Then complete the Double Life main story mission to get a call from Judy about 24 hours after the mission. Then the players will need to start a new side quest called Both Sides.

Complete all her side quests including the Ex-Factor Talkin' 'Bout a Revolution. In one of this mission, the player will then be confronted with the Cyberpunk 2077 Pisces choice. They will be given an offered a number of options. Refuse to go along with Maiko's plan. Even if you have accepted going for the plan, don't accept the payment from Maiko. After completing Pisces, the players will have to wait for 24 hours to get the Pyramid Song sidequest. Go along with Judy and make suture that you choose the correct dialogue options to show interest in her. Stay the night when she offers and then kiss or hug her whenever that option is available. Then the players will be given an option to talk to Judy and start a long-term relationship with her.

More about Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a new role-playing video game that has created much excitement amongst the gaming community. The game has been released on December 10, 2020. It has been created by and published by CD Projekt. The game is available for gaming platforms like PS, PC and Xbox. It will also have a new version of the game when the new generation gaming consoles hit the market during the second half of 2020. Apart from Cyperpunk 2077, CD Projekt has also been involved in some other popular games like The Witcher game franchise. After their The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red was successful enough to generate the funding and support for the massively ambitious project, Cyberpunk 2077. There have been some rumours of a follow-up game in the franchise, a The Witcher 4, which have started circulating. The game's popularity totally depends on the decades of well-developed storylines and spectacular swordplay which was laid out by the makers of the games.

