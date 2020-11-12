AC Valhalla Ymir's Tear Stone: Follow This Guide To Find All 30 Tear Stones

According to the game lore, these are described as strange yet beautiful stones. The legends say they are fragments of Ymir’s frozen tears. Ymir’s Tear Stones can be found in Heimdall’s Tower which is in Asgard and you will have to follow the “Well-Traveled Reach the Well Urdr” quest to find all Ymir’s Tear Stones. Continue reading to know how to get Ymir's tear stone in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

AC Valhalla Ymir's Tear Stone

Wealth #1: Ymir’s Tear Stone After you perform a Leap of Faith into the pool from the Synchronization Point, you need to go left for finding an opening. Now you need to climb down and dive to reach a new area known as Ivaldi’s Forge. From the pool, do your usual parkour thing and you will see a wall crevice under which you can slide. Here is the chest.

Wealth #2: Ymir’s Tear Stone Right from the first tear location, go onto the hanging platform. Shoot the lock to bring the ladder down. Climb it to find the chest.

Wealth #3: Ymir’s Tear Stone Go towards the Bifrost (Asgard’s rainbow bridge) Jump down into the water below. Dive down to find an opening underwater. Now swim back up and you will find the chest.

Wealth #4: Ymir’s Tear Stone You need an oil jar to blow it up. The oil jar can be found on a wooden boat under a marble bridge. Use the logs and the statue pieces on the water to get grab it Place it next to the wall. Finally, shoot an arrow to explode the wall.

Wealth #5: Ymir’s Tear Stone Heading towards the chest location from the left side, You will come across a ladder that will lead you to the chest.

Wealth #6: Ymir’s Tear Stone From the small plaza, drop down to find some temple ruins and there will be a wall crevice you can squeeze through. Walk on the rope to get to the chest.

Wealth #7: Ymir’s Tear Stone Perform a Leap of Faith into the pool from the Synchronization Point Now head right and look up. There will be an overhead rope you can walk onto. At the end of the rope is the chest.

Wealth #8: Ymir’s Tear Stone North of Indre Holm there’s an underwater access point This will lead you to the chest location. Just move the beams onto the compasses to make it across.

Wealth #9: Ymir’s Tear Stone Can be collected during the quest “The Big Finish”.

Wealth #10: Ymir’s Tear Stone Go behind the house and shoot the breakable wooden window to access this chest.

Wealth #11: Ymir’s Tear Stone Climb on the big tree by the lake to access an overhead rope. Walk on it to reach the chest.

Wealth #12: Ymir’s Tear Stone At Trollton, at the top of the tower.

Wealth #13: Ymir’s Tear Stone This tear stone will be in plain sight, near a bonfire.

Wealth #14: Ymir’s Tear Stone Close to the previous Wealth’s location is a breakable ice wall. Break down the ice with an arrow Head left into the wall crevice. On the far right is a hidden passage that will lead you to some metal bars. From here, you can shoot the oil jar on the other side. Then, go back the way you came from and head right Go right again to slide under the wall and access the chest.

Wealth #15: Ymir’s Tear Stone From the previous Wealth’s location, grab an oil jar Slide back the way you came from Continue forward and place the jar near the wall Shoot it to blow the wall up and access the chest.

Wealth #16: Ymir’s Tear Stone On this tiny island, on a shipwrecked longboat.

Wealth #17: Ymir’s Tear Stone At the Well of Urdr, just keep going to the ray of light When you get to a cave where sunlight is shining through, you need to look up and to the right Here you will see the chest sitting on a ledge.

Wealth #18: Ymir’s Tear Stone At the Well of Urdr, from the previous tear stone location, go back. This time drop down into the well. Dive into the water and resurface back up to find the chest sitting on a ledge.

Wealth #19: Ymir’s Tear Stone This chest is underwater. Swim in the exact direction of the marker to find it.

Wealth #20: Ymir’s Tear Stone Near the hole in the wall where the chest’s marker shines through is another hole Shoot an arrow to destroy the oil jars below and then access the area.

Wealth #21: Ymir’s Tear Stone Enter the hole in the wall to find this chest.

Wealth #22: Ymir’s Tear Stone This Wealth chest spawns after completing Asgard Mystery #2: World Event (Noble Harts). Check out Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Asgard Mysteries Walkthrough for the solution.

Wealth #23: Ymir’s Tear Stone From the Synchronization Point, do a Leap of Faith into the haystack Do this again into the pond below. Once inside the cave, redirect the rays of light so that the final ray of light can hit a compass. Finally, drop down into the water below to access the chest.

Wealth #24: Ymir’s Tear Stone At the Utangard Chasm, in plain sight.

Wealth #25: Ymir’s Tear Stone At the Utangard Chasm, go back to the crevice area Use the ladders to climb up. Turn around and walk across the ruins Go down the hole to find the chest.

Wealth #26: Ymir’s Tear Stone Squeeze through the crevice to find some movable platforms that open the way to the chest.

Wealth #27: Ymir’s Tear Stone Near the Wealth’s marker are some oil jars. Grab one and make it across the pillars to reach a destructible wall, behind which is the chest.

Wealth #28: Ymir’s Tear Stone Right of Heimdall’s Tower, all the way at the bottom, on a beach.

Wealth #29: Ymir’s Tear Stone Right of the Bifrost is a secret passage by the mountainside. Keep going until you see a fork. At the fork, go right and you will be able to see some wooden platforms. On the other side are some oil jars. Get one and go down. Finally, place it next to the pit Shoot it to blow it up and get the chest.

Wealth #30: Ymir’s Tear Stone At the arena, go straight on until you see a wall crevice. Move the platform and squeeze through again on the right to find this last chest.



AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



