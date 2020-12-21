AC Valhalla Yule Tokens: Check Out The New AC Valhalla Currency

AC Valhalla is the latest instalment to Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise and also their first next-gen game for the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. The game is an action RPG that had Norse mythology working as the background for the game. The game completely immerses the players and gives them the feel of being a Viking. AC Valhalla has just brought the players a new seasonal update called Yule Festival. Players have been asking about AC Valhalla Yule Tokens.

AC Valhalla Yule Tokens

Yule Festival is the new seasonal content update by AC Valhalla. This Festival provides the players with new quests and interesting activities to complete such as Yule Brawl, Building a Cattle Farms, Building a Brewery, and more. Completing these activities will provide the players with Yule Tokens. They can use these Yule Tokens to make some unique limited-time purchases. Players can approach Norvid at the Yule festival to turn in their Yule Tokens for purchases. Check out all the purchases players can make with Yule Tokens below:

Mōdraniht Ceremonial Outfit – 60 tokens for every armor piece

Mōdraniht Tattoo Set – 20 Tokens for each body part

Mōdraniht Ceremonial Seax – 150 tokens

Mōdraniht Ceremonial Shield – 150 tokens

Traditional Yule Garland – 15 tokens

Sacrificial Altar – 15 tokens

Ritual Tree Ornaments – 15 tokens

Cozy Fire Pit – 15 tokens

Yule Beech Tree – 20 tokens

How to parry in AC Valhalla?

The combat in AC Valhalla is very action-heavy and the players can find themselves in a fix if they don’t know the proper controls. Players will often find themselves in sticky situations while in combat and one of the best ways to get out of it is to learn how to parry in AC Valhalla.

To parry attacks in AC Valhalla, the player needs to hold a weapon in their left hand. This weapon could be a small blade or a shield. The player needs to time the button LB or L1 correctly as soon as the enemy attacks to perform a successful AC Valhalla Parry. As soon as the parry is performed, the enemy is caught off guard and is vulnerable for a few seconds. This small-time frame is when the players can inflict the most damage.

During the start of the game, the players won’t understand the benefits of the parry move AC Valhalla, but as the game progresses and the difficulty of enemies increases too, AC Valhalla Parry will become the player’s best friend.

There are certain attacks that can be parried and some can't. The player can understand that according to the aura over the enemy before they unleash their attack. If the aura of the enemy is red, it means that they are going to unleash a heavy attack that can’t be parried and if tried, it will leave the player flying. In these situations, the best move is to attack all attacks that have a red aura to preserve the player's life.

There is one last thing to keep in mind while parrying. AC Valhalla has introduced a new stamina meter. Stamina decreases when the player parries and if the stamina meter is over, the player will not be able to parry and be left vulnerable for the enemies.

