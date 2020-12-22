How To Get Ornaments In Animal Crossing? Complete Guide For The New Festive Season Event

A number of people have been talking about Animal Crossing since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about to how get ornaments in Animal Crossing and what to do with ornaments in ACNH. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know how to get ornaments in Animal Crossing.

How to get ornaments in Animal Crossing?

Animal Crossing has now released their Festive event and the players are certainly loving it. They have been trying to figure out how to get ornaments in Animal Crossing and what to do with ornaments in ACNH. The ornaments in Aminal Crossing will be available from the December 15 to January 6 in both hemispheres.

Overall, there are a total of 14 different Festive Christmas items and recipes that the players can unlock during the Festive Season. In order to craft these ornaments, the players will need to craft in Red, Green, and Gold Ornaments together. To get ornaments in Animal Crossing, the players will need to shake the decorated cedar or pine trees that can be found on their island during this event. Each of those ornaments sells for 50 bells if given to Timmy & Tommy at Nook’s Cranny.

More about Animal Crossing

Happy solstice, everyone! If you're in the northern hemisphere, today is winter solstice. And for our friends in the southern hemisphere, it's summer solstice! No matter where you are, be sure to stop by Nook Shopping for special limited-time items to celebrate the season. pic.twitter.com/MAk8nvTgfZ — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) December 21, 2020

The makers not released Animal Crossing Toy Day event but the players seem extremely curious about it already. The event will begin on December 24th, 2020 at 5 AM for a full 24 hours until 5 AM the next day on December 25th. To help out the players, we have also listed our Toy Day guide that might just help you guys out. We have also listed all the thing things do and list of rewards available in Animal Crossing Toy Day event.

Talk to Jingle outside Resident Services to unlock the Festive Wrapping Paper DIY recipe.

Craft Festive Wrapping Paper and get the Magic Bag of presents from Jingle.

Visit all of your villagers outside and indoors to give them presents from the Magic Bag.

Get rewards from Jingle after delivering presents to villagers.

Exchange your own gifts with villagers to get Christmas Toy Set furniture items.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a popular game which was released in the month of March 2020. The game is the news addition to Nintendo's game and life simulator series in which players develop a town on a deserted island. The release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was announced in September 2018 but it took around 2 years to get its release date. It was released on March 20, 2020, and it certainly managed to become the first console game to reach five million digital sales within a month. The players have been loving the game and it also became one of the few in the Animal Crossing franchise to get an additional content post-launch. The fans have also been waiting for other updates for the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

