ACNH Meteor Shower Time: What Time Do Shooting Stars Come Out?

There may be a Meteor Shower on your island on some nights in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. And if you happen to come across Celeste the Owl on your island, it would be a good idea to start looking for shooting stars. However, a number of players have been wondering about the time when a shooting star actually appears in the game and how can they wish upon one. So, here is everything that you need to know about the time when a shooting star appears in the game and how you can make a wish.

What time do shooting stars come out in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Shooting stars actually come out in the game anytime between 19:00 and 04:00. When a shooting star is set to come out during the night, an announcement is made at the beginning of your fresh day. So if a meteor shower announcement has not been made, there is no need to stay up all night wishing for one to appear.

Also Read | Does The Vaulting Pole Break In 'Animal Crossing: New Horizon'?

How to wish upon shooting stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

You do not really need some kind of tool to make a wish upon shooting stars in Animal Crossing. When a meteor shower is set to take place, you simply need to look up at the sky at night and press ‘A’ as you spot a shooting star. Once you press the button, it will result in you making a wish. You can constantly hit the ‘A’ button every time you see a shooting star. So, that’s everything that you need to know about you can wish upon shooting stars in Animal Crossing.

Also Read | How To Time Travel In 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' And Race Ahead Of Your Competition?

What do you get when you wish upon shooting stars in Animal Crossing?

You will have to speak with Celeste the Owl as she first arrives in your town to get a DIY recipe for creating a Magic Wand. To craft a Magic Wand, you will need three Star Fragments and one Large Star Fragment.

Also Read | How To Store Turnips In Animal Crossing New Horizon And Where Can You Store Them?

Where can you find Star Fragments in Animal Crossing?

You can find star fragments in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the beach. The star fragments will usually appear along the beaches on your island the day after you have wished upon a shooting star. You will find all kinds of star fragments here, including large ones, if you are lucky.

Image credits: Nintendo via Polygon

Also Read | 'Animal Crossing: New Horizon' Fishing Guide: Fish Price With Time & Month They Appear In

Image credits: Nintendo | Polygon