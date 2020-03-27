How To Time Travel In 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' And Race Ahead Of Your Competition?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a game that happens in real-time, meaning that it lives and dies by the real-world calendar and is synched to your system clock. And if you have already played a fair amount of the game, you have likely netted a good collection of fish and bugs in the museum, perhaps exhausting everything that this month has to offer.

It is also likely that you are simply tempted to explore more of what the game has to offer or just wish to race ahead of your completion much faster. Luckily, there is a way to speed things up to check out more of the content available in the game. Here’s how you can do it.

How to Time Travel in Animal Crossing?

Step 1: Go to the home menu, and click on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and close it. You need to ensure it is closed for this trick to work.

Step 2: Now, head over to your System Settings, click on “date and time” and turn off the option “synchronize clock via the internet”.

Step 3: Set a new date and time as you want.

Step 4: Launch the game and explore the new offerings for that period.

You should note that you don't necessarily have to time travel by weeks or months, you can also change the time from night or day or vice versa if you are looking to try and get a hold of a certain type of fish or a bug instead of having to wait.

Time Travel New Horizon consequences

So, before you go jumping through from one month to another, you should be aware that things within the game will actually continue to simulate as if you had never been there. This simply means that forward Time Travel will be just the same as not playing the game for the time that has been changed. This means that you will be taking the risk of your island getting populated with weeds, downgrading Tom Nook's Store, and the possibility of your favourite villagers hitting the road, which can actually be a major bummer.

How to Time Travel in the past in Animal Crossing?

You can Time Travel backward using the same settings as you would for travelling in the future. However, as you time travel backward, you wouldn’t notice any changes in the game except for the date and a few weeds or bugs spawning. It will just be another day with Tom Nook/Isabelle providing news. You should also note that doing so will not actually reverse any of your future actions.

Image credits: Nintendo