'Animal Crossing: New Horizon' Fishing Guide: Fish Price With Time & Month They Appear In

Animal Crossing: New Horizon has been released on the Nintendo Switch and it comes with a number of exciting features. If you weren't aware, it also allows players to earn money within the game by selling fish. There are about 80 different species of fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with every fish having its unique features.

Also Read | How To Get Axe, Iron Nuggets, Shovel, And Log Stakes In Animal Crossing

Different species appear at different times of the day or month of the year, while there are certain species that can only be found at specific locations such as a pond or an ocean. With an entire island to explore, gamers will need to be on the lookout to see if they can find something new.

So, if you are looking to catch a particular fish, you can take a look at our complete Animal Crossing Fish list for every species available in Animal Crossing: New Horizon. Our Animal Crossing Fish list consists of every detail including how much a particular fish would sell for, the body of water they can be fished from and the time and month they appear in. Mentioned below is the complete Animal Crossing Fish list with prices and availability.

Also Read | How To Get Dodo Code In Animal Crossing To Invite Friends To Your New Island

Animal Crossing fish list

Anchovy (200 Bells)

Ocean

4 am to 9 pm

All year

Angelfish (3000 Bells)

River

4 pm to 9 am

May to October

Arapaima (10,000 Bells)

River

4 pm to 9 am

June to September

Arowana (10,000 Bells)

River

4 pm to 9 am

June to September

Barred Knifejaw (5000 Bells)

Ocean

All day

March to November

Barreleye (15,000 Bells)

Ocean

9 pm to 4 am

All year

Betta (2500 Bells)

River

9 am to 4 pm

May to October

Bitterling (900 Bells)

River

All day

November to March

Black Bass (400 Bells)

River

All day

All year

Blowfish (5000 Bells)

Ocean

9 pm to 4 am

November to February

Blue Marlin (10,000 Bells)

Pier

All day

November to April, July to September

Bluegill (180 Bells)

River

9 am to 4 pm

All year

Butterfly Fish (1000 Bells)

Sea

All day

April to September

Carp (300 Bells)

River

All day

All year

Catfish (800 Bells)

Pond

4 pm to 9 am

May to October

Char (3800 Bells)

River

4 pm to 9 am

March to June, September to November

Cherry Salmon (1000 Bells)

River (at the clifftop)

All day

March to June, September to November

Clownfish (650 Bells)

Ocean

All day

April to September

Coelacanth (15,000 Bells)

Ocean (Rain)

All day

All year

Crawfish (200 Bells)

Pond

All day

April to September

Crucian Carp (160 Bells)

River

All day

All year

Dab (300 Bells)

Ocean

All day

October to April

Dace (240 Bells)

River

4 pm to 9 am

All year

Dorado (15,000 Bells)

River

4 pm to 9 am

June to September

Football Fish (2500 Bells)

Ocean

4 pm to 9 am

November to March

Freshwater Goby (400 Bells)

River

4 pm to 9 am

All year

Frog (160 Bells)

Pond

All day

May to August

Gar (6000 Bells)

Pond

4 pm to 9 am

July to October

Giant Snakehead (5500)

Pond

9 am to 4 pm

June to August

Giant Trevally (4500)

Pier

All day

May to October

Golden Trout (15,000 Bells)

River (Clifftop)

4 pm to 9 am

March to May, September to November

Goldfish (1300 Bells)

Pond

All day

All year

Great White Shark (15,000 Bells)

Sea

4 pm to 9 am

June to September

Guppy (1300 Bells)

River

9 am to 4 pm

April to November

Also Read | Daisy Mae In Animal Crossing: Who Is Daisy Mae And When Does She Leave?

Hammerhead Shark (8000 Bells)

Ocean

4 pm to 9 am

June to September

Horse Mackerel (150 Bells)

Ocean

All day

All year

Killifish (400)

Pond

All day

April to August

King Salmon (1800 Bells)

River

All day

September

Koi (4000 Bells)

Pond

4 pm to 9 am

September to November

Loach (400 Bells)

River

All day

March to May

Mahi-mahi (not available)

Pier

All day

May to October

Mitten Crab (2000 Bells)

River

4 pm to 9 am

September to November

Moray Eel (2000 Bells)

Ocean

All day

August to October

Napoleon fish (10,000 Bells)

Sea

(information not available)

July - August

Neon Tetra (500 Bells)

River

4 am to 4 pm

April to November

Nibble Fish (1500 Bells)

River

9 am to 4 pm

May to September

Oarfish (9000 Bells)

Ocean

All day

December to May

Ocean Sunfish (4000 Bells)

Ocean

4 am to 9 pm

July to September

Olive Flounder (800 Bells)

Ocean

All day

All year

Pale Chub (200 Bells)

River

9 am to 4 pm

All year

Pike (1800 Bells)

River

All day

September to December

Piranha (2500 Bells)

River

9 am to 4 pm

June to September

Pond Smelt (320 Bells)

River

All day

December to February

Pop-Eyed Goldfish (1300 Bells)

Pond

9 am to 4 pm

All year

Puffer Fish (250 Bells)

Ocean

All day

July - September

Rainbowfish (800 Bells)

River

9 am to 4 pm

May to October

Ranchu Goldfish (4500 Bells)

Pond

9 am to 4 pm

All year

Ray (3000 Bells)

Ocean

4 am to 9 pm

August to November

Red Snapper (3000 Bells)

Ocean

All day

All year

Ribbon Eel (600 Bells)

Ocean

All day

July to October

Saddled Bichir (4000 Bells)

River

9 pm to 4 am

Information not available

Salmon (700 Bells)

River

All day

September

Saw Shark (12,000 Bells)

Sea

4 pm to 9 am

April to October

Sea Bass (400 Bells)

Ocean

All day

All year

Sea butterfly (1000 Bells)

Ocean

All day

December to March

Seahorse (1100 Bells)

Ocean

All day

April to November

Snapping Turtle (5000 Bells)

River

9 pm to 4 am

April to October

Soft-shelled Turtle (3750 Bells)

River

4 pm to 9 am

August to September

Squid (500 Bells)

Ocean

All day

December to August

Stringfish (15,000 Bells)

River

4 pm to 9 am

December to March

Sturgeon (10,000 Bells)

River

All day

September to March

Suckerfish (1500 Bells)

River

4 pm to 9 am

December to March

Surgeonfish (1000 Bells)

Sea

All day

Information not available

Sweetfish (900 Bells)

River

All day

July to September

Tadpole (100 Bells)

Pond

All day

March to July

Tilapia (800 Bells)

River

All day

June to October

Tuna (7000 Bells)

Pier

All day

November to April

Whale Shark (13,000 Bells)

Sea

Information not available

June to September

Yellow Perch (300 Bells)

River

All day

October to March

Zebra Turkeyfish (500 Bells)

Sea

All day

April to May, July to November

The fish that you have caught can be sold for Bells. However, seeing that some fish sell for much higher, one should be aware of which fish to catch in order to make the most money.

Also Read | How To Add Friends In Animal Crossing New Horizon Using The Best Friends List

Image credits: Animal Crossing