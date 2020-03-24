'Animal Crossing: New Horizon' Fishing Guide: Fish Price With Time & Month They Appear In

Animal Crossing: New Horizon has been released on the Nintendo Switch and it comes with a number of exciting features. If you weren't aware, it also allows players to earn money within the game by selling fish. There are about 80 different species of fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with every fish having its unique features.
Different species appear at different times of the day or month of the year, while there are certain species that can only be found at specific locations such as a pond or an ocean. With an entire island to explore, gamers will need to be on the lookout to see if they can find something new.
So, if you are looking to catch a particular fish, you can take a look at our complete Animal Crossing Fish list for every species available in Animal Crossing: New Horizon. Our Animal Crossing Fish list consists of every detail including how much a particular fish would sell for, the body of water they can be fished from and the time and month they appear in. Mentioned below is the complete Animal Crossing Fish list with prices and availability.
Anchovy (200 Bells)
Angelfish (3000 Bells)
Arapaima (10,000 Bells)
Arowana (10,000 Bells)
Barred Knifejaw (5000 Bells)
Barreleye (15,000 Bells)
Betta (2500 Bells)
Bitterling (900 Bells)
Black Bass (400 Bells)
Blowfish (5000 Bells)
Blue Marlin (10,000 Bells)
Bluegill (180 Bells)
Butterfly Fish (1000 Bells)
Carp (300 Bells)
Catfish (800 Bells)
Char (3800 Bells)
Cherry Salmon (1000 Bells)
Clownfish (650 Bells)
Coelacanth (15,000 Bells)
Crawfish (200 Bells)
Crucian Carp (160 Bells)
Dab (300 Bells)
Dace (240 Bells)
Dorado (15,000 Bells)
Football Fish (2500 Bells)
Freshwater Goby (400 Bells)
Frog (160 Bells)
Gar (6000 Bells)
Giant Snakehead (5500)
Giant Trevally (4500)
Golden Trout (15,000 Bells)
Goldfish (1300 Bells)
Great White Shark (15,000 Bells)
Guppy (1300 Bells)
Hammerhead Shark (8000 Bells)
Horse Mackerel (150 Bells)
Killifish (400)
King Salmon (1800 Bells)
Koi (4000 Bells)
Loach (400 Bells)
Mahi-mahi (not available)
Mitten Crab (2000 Bells)
Moray Eel (2000 Bells)
Napoleon fish (10,000 Bells)
Neon Tetra (500 Bells)
Nibble Fish (1500 Bells)
Oarfish (9000 Bells)
Ocean Sunfish (4000 Bells)
Olive Flounder (800 Bells)
Pale Chub (200 Bells)
Pike (1800 Bells)
Piranha (2500 Bells)
Pond Smelt (320 Bells)
Pop-Eyed Goldfish (1300 Bells)
Puffer Fish (250 Bells)
Rainbowfish (800 Bells)
Ranchu Goldfish (4500 Bells)
Ray (3000 Bells)
Red Snapper (3000 Bells)
Ribbon Eel (600 Bells)
Saddled Bichir (4000 Bells)
Salmon (700 Bells)
Saw Shark (12,000 Bells)
Sea Bass (400 Bells)
Sea butterfly (1000 Bells)
Seahorse (1100 Bells)
Snapping Turtle (5000 Bells)
Soft-shelled Turtle (3750 Bells)
Squid (500 Bells)
Stringfish (15,000 Bells)
Sturgeon (10,000 Bells)
Suckerfish (1500 Bells)
Surgeonfish (1000 Bells)
Sweetfish (900 Bells)
Tadpole (100 Bells)
Tilapia (800 Bells)
Tuna (7000 Bells)
Whale Shark (13,000 Bells)
Yellow Perch (300 Bells)
Zebra Turkeyfish (500 Bells)
The fish that you have caught can be sold for Bells. However, seeing that some fish sell for much higher, one should be aware of which fish to catch in order to make the most money.
Image credits: Animal Crossing