How To Store Turnips In Animal Crossing New Horizon And Where Can You Store Them?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has come with a host of exciting features. Apart from all the new features, the game has also brought back the stalk market, allowing users to sell turnips to earn a profit. The stalk market is high risk and a highly rewarding venture in the game, but it has a number of problems. For one, you may decide to give out all your Bells in hopes of earning them back later in the week. And at the same time, you will load your inventory with all these turnips. This is something which leaves players wondering how and where they can store these turnips in the game.

Also Read | How To Get A Ladder In 'Animal Crossing' And Get To Higher Grounds?

How to store turnips in Animal Crossing?

Just like fruits, turnips can be stacked up in the inventory in bundles of ten, though every turnip is a multiple of 10 turnips.

Also Read | How To Add Friends In Animal Crossing New Horizon Using The Best Friends List

Where to store turnips?

Storing 60 turnips will actually take up a considerable amount of space. You won’t be able to store these turnips in your house storage in the New Horizons, although they can be simply dropped somewhere on the floor inside if you are looking to keep them safe. However, the dedicated stalk market traders will want you to get a whole room that is especially for turnip storage.

Also Read | How To Get Dodo Code In Animal Crossing To Invite Friends To Your New Island

Can you plant turnips in Animal Crossing?

A number of players have been concerned if there is actually a way of planting turnips, thinking of it as a means of storage, but it’s not. You will need to pick up your furniture in order to make room. As noted above, one also has the option of dropping them somewhere on the floor outside; however, it is not recommended. It is believed that it may possibly lead to spoilage, although there is no evidence of that yet in the game. However, if you still decide to leave them on the ground, you should be aware that other players can easily pick up such items if you are best friends with them. And while you may trust them, it is always suggested that you avoid any situations where your friends might just grab something without your knowledge.

Also Read | How To Get Axe, Iron Nuggets, Shovel, And Log Stakes In Animal Crossing

Image credits: Nintendo